MEDI+SIGN Announces Dr. Thomas Dolan as New Advisory Board Member

MEDI+SIGN, a healthcare technology company that provides automated communication to the patient’s bedside, would like to officially welcome Thomas C. Dolan, Ph.D., FACHE, FASAE to the MEDI+SIGN Advisory Board.

Dr. Dolan is President Emeritus of the American College of Healthcare Executives and served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 1991 to 2013. He has also held a variety of teaching, research and administrative positions at St. Louis University, the University of Missouri-Columbia, the University of Washington and the University of Iowa.

Additionally, Dr. Dolan served as chair of the American Society of Association Executives, Association of University Programs in Health Administration, the Association Forum of Chicagoland, the Board of Overseers of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the Institute for Diversity in Health Management. Also, he served as President of the International Hospital Federation and the Mental Health Association in Missouri and as a member of the board of trustees of Alexian Brothers Hospital in St. Louis.

Dr. Dolan is board certified in healthcare management and a Fellow of both the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Society of Association Executives. He is also a Certified Association Executive and received his doctorate in hospital and health administration from the University of Iowa and his bachelor’s degree from Loyola University Chicago.

“I am delighted to join the MEDI+SIGN Advisory Board,” said Dr. Dolan. “Its bedside communication system improves quality and increases patient satisfaction. It is a real asset for both patients and staff.”

“As advisory board member, Dr. Dolan brings a unique range of expertise in this complex healthcare climate,” says Andrew Hoffman, President of MEDI+SIGN. “We are excited to have Dr. Dolan’s wisdom and experience to help steer our focus on bedside patient communication and safety.”

For more information, contact MEDI+SIGN at our website: http://www.medisigndisplays.com, or by phone (301-790-0103).

About MEDI+SIGN

MEDI+SIGN provides hospital and healthcare organizations with a connected health platform that includes patient monitoring and digital whiteboard display solutions. MEDI+SIGN is an integrator of electronic health records and remote monitoring systems to collect and communicate updated and accurate patient health and status information to care teams and patients. MEDI+SIGN was established to leverage its proprietary visual communication technology to improve hospital and healthcare provider’s performance in patient safety and satisfaction, as well as the overall quality and delivery of healthcare. For more information, please contact us at http://www.medisigndisplays.com.

MEDI+SIGN is a registered trademark.