CyberSponse, Inc., the global leader in Security Orchestration Automation & Response, has raised the bar again today by electing Gregory Touhill, Brigadier General, US Air Force (Ret.) to its Company Board of Directors. Touhill, who previously served as the United States government-wide Chief Information Security Officer at the White House and before as the Department of Homeland Security’s Deputy Assistant Under Secretary, will be working closely with CyberSponse management with its growth strategy, fundraising efforts, and technological roadmap.

“Greg has been a trusted advisor and mentor to a wide variety of information security professionals for well over a decade. 2017 has been a very busy year for CyberSponse with additions of key leadership, big name clients, and technology advancements that have the market taking notice. We are honored to have an executive leader of Greg’s caliber, knowledge & experience join our team. Greg will help CyberSponse achieve market dominance and guide our laser focused execution strategy,” said Larry Johnson, CEO of CyberSponse.

“CyberSponse has an enterprise engineering team that is second-to-none. They have the vision and technology stack that arms organizations with the best-in-class capabilities they need to better protect their information, network, customers and reputations. I’m proud to join their team,” expressed Touhill.

Touhill retired his career in the Air Force as a Brigadier General, having served in numerous commands around the world including U.S. Transportation, Central, and Strategic Commands in addition to serving as the commander of the 81st Training Wing, where he led the creation of the Air Force’s cyberspace operations training programs. Touhill is a multi-published author within Information Technology, with his Cybersecurity for Executives: A Practical Guide, a featured text used in over a dozen universities. He also serves as a faculty member at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College, instructing on Cyber Risk Management. Over the years, Greg has received various professional and education degrees from Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, Air Force War College, University of Southern California and Penn State University.

“I could not feel more honored to have the support and confidence of General Touhill and to have him a part of the CyberSponse team,” said Joseph Loomis, CTO & Founder of CyberSponse. “Over the years I have worked with Greg in his various leadership roles at DHS and the White House. Greg is a remarkable thought leader and influencer in our evolving industry and landscape of Cybersecurity,” expressed Loomis.

About CyberSponse

CyberSponse Inc, a global leader in cybersecurity automation & orchestration, simplifies organization’s processes and helps security operations teams and incident responders move effectively and efficiently through the incident response lifecycle. The CyberSponse platform enables organizations to seamlessly integrate, automate and playbook their security tools, enabling better, faster and more effective security operations. For more information, visit http://www.CyberSponse.com