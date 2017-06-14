Austin sports medicine I’m thrilled to bring Medicine in Motion’s high-quality brand of sports medicine to Round Rock.

Medicine in Motion is proud to announce the scheduled opening of its new Round Rock location at the Round Rock Athletic Center (2400 Chisholm Trail, Suite 117) in July. Dr. Martha Pyron currently owns and operates an Austin-based office of her sports medicine practice at 711 W. 38th St., Suite G4. Medicine in Motion is a facility for all sports-related injuries, sports evaluations, nutrition & fitness, performance-based care and concussion evaluations. Dr. Pyron also provides family medicine services for general health concerns and illnesses, excluding OB/GYN care.

“I’m thrilled to bring Medicine in Motion’s high-quality brand of sports medicine to Round Rock,” said Dr. Pyron. “We’ll continue to provide patients with the same great service they’ve come to expect from us but now with a location that provides greater convenience to those in the greater north Austin area.”

Dr. Pyron is board certified in both family medicine and sports medicine. She obtained her medical degree from The University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, completed a residency program in Family Medicine at Southern Colorado Family Medicine, and pursued a fellowship in Sports Medicine at Michigan State University, Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies. After becoming board certified in both family medicine and sports medicine, she started her career as a team physician for Penn State University. She then returned to her home state of Texas and worked as a Sports Medicine Specialist and Team Physician for the University of Texas at Austin before opening her own practice in 2009.

To schedule an appointment at either location, contact Medicine in Motion at 512-257-2500.

Medicine in Motion (MIM) specializes in providing top quality sports medicine in Austin, Texas, for athletic individuals of all ages and levels. The staff at MIM believes active bodies are healthy bodies, therefore it is the office's goal to keep patients energetic and fit. To that end, MIM provides treatment of injuries and illnesses, including the use of physical rehabilitation; promotes healthy living with personal training and nutrition coaching; and offers comprehensive sports medicine evaluations to optimize health, activity level and sports performance. For more information or for questions regarding sports medicine in Austin, contact Medicine in Motion at 512-257-2500 or visit the website at http://www.medinmotion.com.