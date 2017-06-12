Right2Speak.org

The national women’s initiative Right2Speak.org announces #MomMondays to kick off its Common Sense - Common Ground agenda. Right2Speak is working with women across the country to identify areas of agreement that can transform the national conversation and provide a policy platform elected leaders can adopt. This will include a series of conversations going on throughout the country this summer, discussing common ground in politics.

“Moms and women across America are taking it upon themselves to forge bonds and get things done now and in the future,” said Toni Anne Dashiell, Right2Speak Founder and TX National Committeewoman. “The days of turning to the government to solve things is over. In this era of resist and persist, it’s essential we have a positive dialogue. There’s nothing our enemies, at home and internationally, would rather see than us divided. Right2Speak and #MomMondays is about finding common ground in politics.”

Right2Speak.org gives conservative women a voice and constructive response to the extreme liberal agenda and mainstream media messages. #Right2Speak is founded on the credo “Engage, Educate and Elevate the Debate.” On March 8, 2017, the group demonstrated this with the #WeShowUp initiative, the counter-balance to the Women’s March protest. The launch earned $2.7 million in traditional media along with a 25 percent share of conversation (consistent with celebrity level following) on Twitter for #WeShowUp.

“Women throughout the country can join and help the Right2Speak cause by: Engaging in following us on social media, Educating by hosting or attending a #MomMondays at a local venue this summer, and Elevating through committing to a respectful dialogue with others,” said Toni Anne Dashiell. “We are excited to see the participation and impact this will have in connecting women and encouraging them to share their views in a safe and open environment.”

The #MomMondays initiative will be an ongoing series throughout the summer months. Mothers and conservative women are encouraged to host and join meetups in their cities and towns. Daycare is often expensive and Right2Speak wants mothers to be included in positive political conversations. Discussions are encouraged in settings from local libraries to local restaurants, anywhere that is kid-friendly. Women are urged to go to the website to learn more at http://www.Right2Speak.org.

“The response to #Right2Speak is so strong and we want women to stay active online. People can sign up for the newsletter and updates at Right2speak.org,” said Amanda Vega, Right2Speak Co-founder and Social Media Director. “Women can help by backing this issue with small donations and by putting activism into real life. They can follow us on Twitter @right2speakOrg and using the hashtag #MomMondays. We are also on Facebook as right2speakOrg and Instagram as right2speak. Social media is the best way for us to connect and share across the country, and we love seeing the response from the wonderful women who follow us.”

ABOUT RIGHT2SPEAK:

Right2Speak is a group of women who seek to serve as a gracious counter-balance to the extremist voices attempting to represent women in the media. #Right2Speak seeks to Engage, Educate, and Elevate the political debate in all types of media, at all levels of engagement, across the nation. These women seek to give a strong voice to conservative women to share their thoughts on matters of policy and personal freedoms. They want the country to know that the messages of the extreme left do not represent all women, that there is another powerful voice, another story that must be heard.

Right2Speak continues to exercise the right to speak so that they can bring the nation back together with a Common Sense – Common Ground agenda.

Their message is: “We are on a mission and we need YOUR voice, YOUR help.

Engage. Educate. Elevate the Debate. Join us and invite others to do the same.”

Right2Speak Media Contact:

Ana Tackett

480-828-0762

ana.tackett(at)shoreypr(dot)com