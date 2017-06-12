BJG employees celebrate recieving Sikorsky Supplier Gold at corporate headquarters in Ronkonkoma, New York. Of Sikorsky’s 500+ supplier... only 15 were recognized as “Supplier Gold”.

Long Island based BJG Electronics, Inc. was once again awarded Sikorsky Aircraft’s prestigious “Supplier Gold” status. Of Sikorsky’s 500+ suppliers in the prior 12 months, only 15 were recognized as “Supplier Gold” during the company’s annual supplier conference held in Palm Beach, FL in April.

“Supplier Gold” status is awarded to Sikorsky’s top tier suppliers for excellence in quality, on-time delivery and on-going process improvement efforts that meet or exceed Sikorsky’s corporate objectives.

Glenn Davidson, Executive Chairman, BJG Electronics remarked, "The BJG team has once again been recognized for outstanding support of one of the aerospace industry’s most demanding OEM’s-Sikorsky Aircraft.” Davidson continued, “It is particularly noteworthy that BJG has been recognized for 7 consecutive years and our goal is to continue this remarkable record going forward.”

BJG Electronics supplies a wide range of precision interconnect products and inventory management services to Sikorsky and many other of the world’s leading aviation and military OEM’s.

About BJG Electronics, Inc.

Based in Ronkonkoma, NY, BJG Electronics, Inc. is a value-added distributor and light manufacturer of high reliability electronic components serving the defense, commercial aerospace and business aviation markets. For more information, visit http://www.bjgelectronics.com.

About Sikorsky

Connecticut based Sikorsky Aircraft is part of Lockheed Martin Corporation, a global security and aerospace company which employs approximately 97,000 people worldwide. Lockheed Martin is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems. For more visit: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/us/what-we-do/aerospace-defense/sikorsky.html