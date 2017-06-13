Advanced Training Systems (ATS) is proud to partner with Southwest Applied Technology College and Future Truckers of America to provide a complete retrofit of their commercial truck driver training simulators. ATS’s retrofit program upgrades and extends the life of any major brand of simulator system, allowing owners of non-functioning or poorly-function simulator solutions to recover the value of their investment. In a few short weeks, both Southwest and Future Truckers will be teaching their CDL driving students with a new ATS ShiftMaster-R™, rather than having to store or pay to dispose of their out-of-service I-Sim Task Trainers. They will enjoy many of the same benefits of a new simulator, for less than half the cost, including improved performance, increased reliability, and an extended warranty. Most importantly, they will gain access to the industry’s leading proprietary simulation technology, including new training scenarios and exercises.

ATS understands that the cost of maintaining outdated, out-of-service simulators is prohibitive for many training institutions and carriers. As Enrique Mar, COO of ATS, explains, “the ATS retrofit program allows for the unique transformation of ANY BRAND of obsolete, non-working or poorly working truck driver training simulator system into a simulator system with the newest available technology in motion-based simulation—all at a reduced cost to the end user.” With the ATS retrofit program, fleets and training institutions have the opportunity to be GREEN minded and cost efficient by recycling their old hardware into a ShiftMaster-R™, TransMaster-R™ or FleetMaster-R™.

Future Truckers learned about the ATS retrofit program when their newly purchased ATS TransMaster™ was installed several months ago. Jeff Cook, director of training at Future Truckers, says of his decision to take advantage of ATS’s retrofit program, “when I found out we could convert this old I-Sim Task Trainer into an ATS ShiftMaster-R™, it was a no brainer.”

ABOUT ATS

Founded in 2008, Advanced Training Systems LLC is a high-tech simulator technology and engineering firm that has revolutionized the design and manufacture of advanced training systems and simulation equipment. ATS has combined experience of 100 years in the simulation training industry. We enjoy a low profile which means low overhead. Word of mouth and industry knowledge keep customers seeking out the product line. ShiftMaster™, TransMaster™ and FleetMaster™ are the ATS truck training suite of products. ATS is proud and confident that its continued development means continued success in the simulator industry. Contact Rebecca Hudson, VP Sales and Marketing, at 1-800-870-5782 ext. 204.