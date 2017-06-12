The focus of my leadership role will be collaboration and teamwork to help solve challenges facing the manufacturing industry.

The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamey Jackson as the new Chapter Director for the West Central Region.

Mr. Jackson is the President of JC Malone Associates (http://www.jcmalone.com), the professional talent acquisition division of Malone Workforce Solutions which specializes in placing candidates ranging in title from Vice President to staff-level professionals within the automotive and manufacturing industries.

“We are seeing significant growth in manufacturing and the focus of my leadership role with GMA will be collaboration and teamwork to help solve challenges facing this industry,” states Mr. Jackson. “I am hopeful that my region will become a benchmark for the manufacturing community throughout the state.”

Mr. Jackson began his career with Kelly Automotive Services Group where he helped place candidates in professions including manufacturing, engineering, welding, and information systems for Toyota Motor Engineering North America and Toyota Motor Manufacturing. Since joining JC Malone Associates in 2010, he has helped provide staffing solutions around the globe by collaborating with talent acquisition partners on six different continents.

“Jamey seeks to unite manufacturing leaders to help address challenges in the community with workforce development being a top priority,” said Jason Moss, CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance. “He was instrumental in organizing our Workforce Development Showcase with THINC Academy and West GA Tech and has added key companies to our GMA membership. He is a trailblazer in his community and we are excited to have him as part of our leadership team.”

As a member of the Quick Start Advisory Committee and Board Member at THINC Academy, Mr. Jackson helps people in the community discover educational and career opportunities and guides them to resources that develop essential skills for business. His inspiration to invest in the education of youth in Georgia comes from his father, Randy Jackson, late CAO of KIA Motors Manufacturing of Georgia, who helped establish THINC Academy. Jamey plans to continue raising scholarship funds in his father’s name for THINC and West Georgia Technical College, and will utilize his leadership with the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance to promote the employment opportunities that are available in the manufacturing industry.

About the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance: The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and Georgia Manufacturing Job Board are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please call 770-338-0051 or visit their website http://www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.