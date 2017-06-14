DechtmanWealth - Independent Financial Advisors

A new presidential administration entered office in 2017, bringing a new agenda and a new budget. For those on Social Security or Medicare, as well as those planning to retire in the near future, the transition has sparked numerous questions and concerns, including:



How 2017’s low cost-of-living adjustment will affect benefits

How work affects benefits in 2017

How IRA RMDs affect Social Security taxes, and what to do about it

Trump administration proposals that could affect benefits

Republican Congress members’ proposed adjustments to Medicare

Expected changes in Medicare costs for 2017

How to adjust course if a preferred claiming strategy is no longer available

On June 20, 2017, at 2 PM EDT, DechtmanWealth will host a 30-minute webinar addressing these and other critical questions. They will explain how the new administration, as well as the “automatic adjustments” that take effect in 2017, may impact retirement planning, and provide strategies to the changing landscape.

