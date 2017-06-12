SensorInsight Named Cool Vendor in IoT Solutions 2017 by Gartner

"We are committed to our work pioneering the groundwork of IoT and empowering companies globally to join the force," said Joey Bernal, co-founder and President of SensorInsight.

SensorInsight®, an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, today announced that it was selected by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in IoT Solutions, 2017.

SensorInsight,a trailblazer behind the emerging field of IoT, is offering Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to public and private enterprises nationwide based on large-scale environmental sensor deployments such as monitoring solutions used to detect potentially hazardous conditions in urban areas, schools, agriculture, hospitals, and factories.

“Gartner is one of the most trusted voices in research and analysis, and we are honored and excited to have been selected as a 2017 Cool Vendor in IoT Solutions," said Joey Bernal co-founder and President of SensorInsight. "We believe that this recognition validates our mission to speed the path to implementation by connecting the ecosystem that supports this technology."

With an overarching goal of developing and building a better future for cities and their citizens, SensorInsightis focused on implementing large-scale environmental monitoring deployments. By analyzing and sharing monitoring data within their communities, municipal governments and organizations can efficiently work in conjunction with citizens to take actions to identify problems in a geographical area.

"We are committed to our work pioneering the groundwork of IoT and empowering companies globally to join the force," Bernal said. “We are pioneering the way in IoT leadership for creating smarter cities for future generations.”

"SensorInsight's technology is an integral element of IoT deployment and implementation since the invention of data management and analytics," said Bernal. "Without sensors, trillions of data points affecting monitoring analytics would be unavailable, and decisions made would be 70 percent less accurate based on observations rather than actual data points. SensorInsight addresses that issue, pioneering a new category of IoT solutions."

Gartner "Cool Vendors in IoT, 2017" by analysts:Denise Rueb, Nathan Nuttall, Saniye Burcu Ayaybeyi, Emil Berthelsen

About SensorInsight

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SensorInsight® is a company that creates and markets an Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) platform designed to provide insight across specific domains, including energy and utilities, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, and smarter cities. The platform works by providing deep analytics and complete access to an organization's existing data systems in real-time. SensorInsight® industry packs provide tailored domain specific reports, alerts and analysis based on common issues for a particular industry.

