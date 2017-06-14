PTO Exchange is Recognized as a Gartner 2017 Cool Vendor

Today PTO Exchange is giving employers and employees a better paid-leave benefit and creating the platform for portable benefits in the future.

PTO Exchange, the company redefining paid time off, has been named a 2017 Cool Vendor by Gartner in Human Capital Management. We believe this sought-after distinction adds to the company’s momentum in transforming the paid-leave benefit for both employers and employees, giving everyone a better benefit.

According to the report, “The theme of this year’s Cool Vendors in HCM is the ‘future of experience.’ Specifically in this research, we look at five tools that are exploiting data-driven technology to support an increase in engagement and deliver improved experience for employees and candidates. Overall, these will drive better alignment with strategic HR objectives for talent management, administrative HR and workforce management.”

Rob Whalen, co-founder of PTO Exchange, said, “It is a great honor to be recognized as an innovative and impactful company by Gartner. We feel it confirms our mission to redefine paid leave. Today PTO Exchange is giving employers and employees a better paid-leave benefit and creating the platform for portable benefits in the future. We help employers save money and engage employees to utilize their accrued leave by allowing them to self-direct their unused earned PTO benefit in new ways.”

Paid leave is the second most prevalent employee benefit, and yet more than 400 million days go unused every year, resulting in over $80 billion lost by employees. Now, instead of losing the value of lost or unused paid time off, employees can self-direct it in ways that benefit them—from travel and charity to healthcare and retirement funding. Company policy can also be tailored on the platform to incentivize behavior, such as ensuring employees take enough time for vacation.

Employers benefit by:



Attracting and retaining employees of all generations through individualized PTO benefits

Increasing employee satisfaction and engagement, while enabling cost savings

Supporting company culture through incentivizing employee behavior

Better enforcement of leave time through policy engine

Employees experience:



Ability to afford a vacation through Priceline™ partnership

Ability to deposit unused PTO into under-funded 401(k), Health Savings Accounts, or to pay down student loans

Share time with other employees in need or give to 1.2 million non-profits via the PTO Exchange platform

To read the "Cool Vendors in Human Capital Management, 2017" report (Gartner subscription required), visit Gartner at https://www.gartner.com/doc/3723432

About PTO Exchange

PTO Exchange empowers employees to personalize their workplace benefits. For the first time ever, employees can convert unused paid time off into tangible goods and services, including vacations, retirement funding, student loans and charitable donations.

For more information, visit https://www.ptoexchange.com.

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Human Capital Management, 2017, 24 May 2017

About the Cool Vendors

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Press Contact

Maggie Habib

mPR, Inc. for PTO Exchange

maggie(at)mpublicrelations.com