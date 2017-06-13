Doctible has an impressive combination of product, team, business model and momentum.

Doctible, a leading healthcare practice marketing and automation platform that streamlines patient / provider interaction announced the close of a $2.2 million funding round from lead investor, ClearVision Equity Partners and returning investors, Bootstrap Incubation and Keshif Ventures.

“This round of funding will help us further accelerate our footprint across the nation and greatly increases our investment in product innovation to leverage our expertise in EHR integrations. Our solutions take full advantage of this deep integration to aggregate large data sets which provide insights to a practice that keep its business optimized while retaining its most loyal patients.”

“ClearVision is excited to partner with Doctible as it looks to accelerate its national expansion. Doctible has an impressive combination of product, team, business model and momentum. We are looking forward to working closely with Ajit, Leon, Michael, Steve and the rest of the Doctible team to support their healthcare innovation endeavors,” remarked Hem Suri, Founder & Managing Partner of ClearVision Equity Partners.

Doctible’s product suite is built to address the specific needs of today’s private healthcare practice enabling them to effectively grow in the digital era. Its cloud-based solution provides an powerful toolkit that radically changes the provider-patient relationship through specialized modules such as practice analytics, patient communicator and sentiment analysis.

“The Doctible team has proven itself to be tenacious and innovative, evolving its product offering and sales strategy to position the company for rapid growth,” says Jean Balgrosky, Managing Director of Bootstrap Incubation and former CIO of Scripps Health.

About Doctible

Doctible is the leading provider of cloud-based healthcare practice marketing and automation platform built specifically for private practices. Thousands of healthcare practices rely on the company's services to keep its schedule optimized while using data insights to get a deeper look into its practice operations. For more information, visit: http://www.doctible.com.