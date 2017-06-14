Holding a mirror to the nature of the world and to his own life, Bogner illuminates the world in a state of crisis in need of redemption.

At a time when young people all over the world are searching for purpose and meaning, we are pleased to announce that The Egotist: Finding Yourself by Overcoming Self-Interest by Jesse Bogner (http://bit.ly/theegotistfindyourself), is the #1 best-selling Self-Help Spiritual Kindle title on Amazon. Jesse Bogner, a millennial who found purpose in life and wrote a book about it, is now a top 100 ranked author.

Many young people are understanding the importance of finding purpose in today’s complex world. A prominent example is Justin Bieber, whose Purpose album broke records when it was released.

The Egotist’s author, Jesse Bogner, felt the same need to search for something beyond what he could see with his own eyes. His earth-shattering debut tracks his development from a hedonistic New Yorker whose only solace from suffering comes in the form of aesthetic pursuits, drugs and alcohol to a Kabbalist on a path to find the meaning of life. Holding a mirror to the nature of the world and to his own life, Bogner illuminates the world in a state of crisis in need of redemption. This book offers a glimpse into the misunderstood world of Kabbalah and how the collective plea of Kabbalists has the power to correct the egos of individuals and the world at large.

The Egotist: Finding Yourself by Overcoming Self-Interest is for anyone who has ever asked themselves the famous question, “What is the meaning of my life?”

A review on Amazon by Scott Beechwood:

This book will grab you. It will grab you in a place where a void is awaiting to be filled. Jesse lays the ground breaking truth of where he found this void in his own life and carefully explains what it is and how it can be filled.

I felt this void become more clear while reading this book and it left me with more questions that boiled down to one question, "what's the meaning of my life?"

If you have a searching heart but want to find a deeper truth that lies under this constant search, I implore you to dive into this book. It will open up a world beyond your wildest dreams if you search for the answer to this famous question,"What's the meaning of my life?"

Beautiful work Jesse!

About Jesse Bogner

Jesse Bogner is a twenty-nine year old author, screenwriter and journalist. His memoir and social critique, The Egotist: Finding Yourself by Overcoming Self-Interest, has been translated into four languages. In 2013, he moved from New York City, where he was born and raised, abandoning a decadent lifestyle chockfull of substance abuse to study Kabbalah in Israel. Since then, his work on the subject has been featured in The Huffington Post, Shatterproof Addiction Blog, The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel. He is the subject of a forthcoming documentary for Larry King's The Spirituality Network and is currently working on a post-apocalyptic Kabbalistic novel. For more info about Jesse please visit http://www.jessebogner.com