Jaclyn Maria Fowler challenges finality of death in novel

Jaclyn Maria Fowler marks her debut in the literary limelight with the release of “It is Myself that I Remake” (published by Balboa Press in December of 2016), a fiction novel charting an unconventional story of love that crosses the veil between this life and the next.

Readers follow Sophie O’Connor, who comes from a long line of seers. In fact, her parents become convinced that Sophie’s gift for quoting poetry comes from her “imaginary friend,” or in her case, her spirit guide. The family believes that the young girl’s guide may be none other than W.B. Yeats.

Years later, Sophie has taken a job as a Yeats scholar in Ireland. One day she finds herself writing, leaning against Yeats’ gravestone. Exhausted from her teaching and writing schedule, Sophie falls asleep. She wakes to the realization of William Butler Yeats, or Willie, in the flesh.

“‘It is Myself that I Remake” is a book about the impossible: incarnation, reincarnation, love and the transcendence of poetry,” Fowler says. Using the esoteric beliefs and poetry of W.B. Yeats, she casts a new look at the continuum between life and death, between consciousness and living, between here and hereafter.

“My book asks people to consider the unconventional – peace, love, creativity, quietness, laughter, togetherness – even in a life filled with the usual ups and downs. It is a simple love story, not a romance novel. It emphasizes the love of art, the love of a country, nature or scenery, the love of words and expression, and the love of simple pleasures,” Fowler adds.

About the Author

Jaclyn Maria Fowler earned a doctorate in education from Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wilkes University. She is a faculty member at Canadian University of Dubai and has spent a lifetime teaching literature and writing. Fowler and her husband, Fadi, live with her two children, Katlyn and Collin.

