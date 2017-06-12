CFA Society New York Celebrates Benjamin Graham and 80th Anniversary

On Tuesday, June 20th, join CFA Society New York—formerly known as New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA)—for Ben Graham Value Conference IV at Fordham University’s Gabelli Center.

The momentous occasion marks the 80th anniversary of CFA Institute’s local member society and honors the legacy of honor the legacy of NYSSA’s founder, Warren Buffett’s mentor, and the man renowned as the “Father of Value Investing,” Benjamin Graham.

The theme of this year’s annual event revolves around the allegorical Mr. Market—as introduced in Graham’s 1949 book “The Intelligent Investor”—and will be presented by a host of portfolio managers combining to represent more than $100 billion worth of AUM. It aims to be the largest conference in society history with a slate of speakers consisting of a myriad of protégés and other individuals with connections to Graham and Buffet themselves.

Hosted as always by CFA Society New York’s “Value Investing Group,” the preeminent event was organized by group chair Michael Oliver Weinberg, CFA, and co-vice chairs Elliot Trexler and Vishal Mishra.

“As Chair of Value Investing at NYSSA, and a Columbia Business School value investing disciple and professor, it is an honor to work with the leadership of NYSSA to maintain its position as a forum for global thought leadership for the investment community.” Weinberg said.

"The Ben Graham event is terrific opportunity for value investors to hear from industry leaders and network with like-minded people," Trexler said.

For the first time, the conference will take place at the Fordham University’s renowned, state-of-the-art Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis, located at 150 W. 62nd St. in Manhattan.

“To celebrate our organization’s 80th anniversary and historic name-change with this marquee event, it was important for us to ably accommodate a larger number of attendees than that of years past,” remarked COO Harumi Urata-Thompson, CFA.

“Fordham University has generously agreed to provide their venue for the event which is wonderfully equipped to do so, both in terms of space and technology. CFA Society New York is thrilled to call it this year’s home.”

And for one of the society’s preeminent event, the perennial height of expectations is matched only by the height of its largely inimitable standards.

“We invite the best value investors in the investment business to speak at the Ben Graham conference. It will be a fabulous event,” stated Mishra.

Among others, the 2017 conference list of speakers Paul Hilal, Tom Russa, Murray Stahl and Jim Grant. Past year’s docket has included renowned industry moguls like Leon Cooperman, David Poppe, John Bader and Howard Marks.

For more information, registration, and a full list of speakers—as well as past galleries—please visit the event website: https://www.nyssa.org/event/ben-graham-value-conference-iv/

The event is sponsored by lead sponsor Fordham Univery’s Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis and Gold Sponsors AlphaSense, PGIM Investments, The Options Industry Council, and Deutsche Asset Management.

