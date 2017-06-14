DuvaSawko Executives Climb Mt. Kilimanjaro to Support Cancer Research

DuvaSawko Emergency Medicine Billing “It’s interesting, the symbolism of climbing Kili and facing cancer treatments. I’m sure many newly diagnosed patients feel like they are at the base of a mountain like Kilimanjaro."

DuvaSawko, the Emergency Medicine powerhouse based in Ormond Beach, FL has partnered with the ME STRONG charity to help raise funds and awareness. The DuvaSawko and ME STRONG teams will be trekking to Africa this month to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to bring awareness to those suffering from cancer and raise money for MeStrong. The teams will be raising funds through a variety of avenues including their online donation portal. All donations will go directly to MeStrong to help the organization provide financial support for individuals and families that feel the financial effects brought on by cancer. The team at ME STRONG funds a generous research grant to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer. The group has a collective goal of $19,431, signifying a dollar for each foot of Mt. Kilimanjaro. “We figured, if 19,431 people donated just a dollar each, we could easily hit our goal,” said Matt Branz, one of the key organizers of the climb. One hundred percent of the donations will go to the ME STRONG cause for local families.

DuvaSawko is an emergency physician operated Coding, Billing, Accounts Receivable and Practice Management Company. DuvaSawko was founded in 1998 by Dr. Charles “Chuck” Duva MD FACEP and Dr. William “Bill” Sawko MD FACEP. Dr. Sawko, VP and CIO of DuvaSawko, along with DuvaSawko’s Director of Information Technology Tim Branz, and 10 other members of Dr. Sawko’s extended family will be taking part in the climb. The group will include members ranging in age from 10 to 65.

“As a leader in our industry, we felt a distinct responsibility to raise awareness of the ME STRONG group. We’re all excited about the upcoming climb,” said Dr. Bill Sawko.

Linda Ryan, the founder of ME STRONG said, “We are certainly thankful that the Branz, Cervantes and Sawko families are dedicated to raising funds for ME STRONG as they climb Kili.

“It’s interesting, the symbolism of climbing Kili and facing cancer treatments. I’m sure many newly diagnosed patients feel like they are at the base of a mountain like Kilimanjaro."

“Sadly, there are few people who haven’t been touched by cancer in some way. The fundraising these families are doing will directly make a difference in the lives of people right here in this community who have been diagnosed with cancer. The financial burden cancer can place on a family can be devastating.”

It’s not too late to donate to the cause. The group is scheduled to depart for Africa on June 11th and will begin their climb on June 14th. They will continue to accept donations through July 1st. You can track the group’s progress by clicking HERE and view updated pictures and trip reports by clicking HERE; the group’s tracking code is WISAX12.

About DuvaSawko

DuvaSawko is an emergency physician operated Coding, Billing, Accounts Receivable and Practice Management Company. With headquarters located in Ormond Beach, Florida, DuvaSawko works with EM practices across the US.

Today, DuvaSawko has established itself as an industry leader in revolutionizing emergency department coding, billing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, practice management software and service and hospital professional fee billing.

About ME STRONG

The five ME STRONG founding members along with the support of some special volunteers host a variety of events in Central Florida to support the ME STRONG mission. Through a grant process, ME STRONG offers assistance to cancer patients treading to stay financially afloat while undergoing cancer treatment. What sets ME STRONG apart from many other cancer charities is that it is not disease, age, or gender specific. ME STRONG supports Central Floridians with all types of cancer including men, women and children.