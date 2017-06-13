Photo: Lockheed Martin

Tracko, the Real Time Locating Service (RTLS) provided by Onyx Beacon, has recently got out of Beta and is available globally, after getting through a series of pilot projects conducted by top companies in manufacturing and tech industries around the world. This new generation solution is using Bluetooth Beacon technology and is meant to reduce costs and time allocated to warehouse asset tracking, allowing logistics and manufacturing professionals to quickly locate machines, equipment and inventory within their premises.

What is Tracko?

Tracko represents a smart and efficient mobile-integrated solution of Asset Tracking and Real-Time Locating Service, which is able to significantly reduce search time for assets or pallets, especially in the manufacturing and logistics industries, including vehicle dealerships, warehousing spaces, heavy machines and aerospace production facilities. The solution is currently relying only on mobile devices (smartphones or tablets), beacons and the cloud platform, enabling the users to easily locate the assets, equipment and inventory, indoors as well as outdoors, without the need of expensive readers and manual scanning/location updates.

Moreover, Tracko is delivered to customers as a complete solution kit, including the Bluetooth beacons, mobile applications for iOS and Android, and the cloud RTLS management platform which is also available as a virtual appliance to accommodate security-oriented enterprise customers. Onyx Beacon also provides expert advice, customization, installation and other support for deployments.

Deployments and results

After three months of testing, one of the world’s leading aerospace and defense manufacturing company, Lockheed Martin, has begun their implementation of the Tracko solution in 2 of their RMS Orlando warehouses. This represents one of the biggest deployments yet for the Tracko solution and proves the benefits this type of technology can bring to companies which need to track and manage thousands of assets in large warehouses.

For example, Lockheed Martin RMS Orlando anticipates a reduction of the average search time required to locate assets in their warehouses. Moreover, with the help of the Enterprise-grade beacons equipped with buzzers, the workers find it even easier to locate an asset down to the exact box within a large warehouse.

”After performing an on-site demonstration of the Tracko application, we found it met all of the requirements of our Stockroom inventory tracking project at a reasonable price. Tracko’s custom grid capability, the beacon’s flexible functionality (interchangeable as assets or zones), and the reusability of the beacons were the main factors that drove us to begin implementing this system in two of our three stockrooms.” – Chris Ulrich, Industrial Engineer at Lockheed Martin RMS Orlando

A growing trend

The RTLS industry has seen a couple of technologies including Wifi, RFID and UWB saying that they can solve tracking asset locations. Bluetooth is relative new to this but it is in a good position in the market and it is becoming more and more popular in the manufacturing industry. Besides Lockheed Martin, the solution provided by Onyx Beacon is in pilot stage at several other manufacturers in Europe, US and Asia, while other big names in the US tech industry already use it. Onyx Beacon promises to develop the solution even further by constantly adding new features and allowing more use cases. It shouldn’t be surprising if we will see this technology as best-in-class for asset and inventory tracking in the near future, with integrations with other technologies, increased granularity, simultaneous tracking and more. Overall, this technology allows companies to significantly improve their workflow and reduce costs.

"We are happy to officially announce the Tracko solution as it just got out of Beta stage. For the future, we can expect more and more functionality to become available out of the box, for solving asset tracking challenges in specific logistics & manufacturing niches and use cases. We will also probably see interesting combinations with existing RTLS technologies, as well as integrations with WMS, ERP, EAM and other systems currently used in manufacturing and logistics. With more and more sensors on the beacons’ hardware and even better locating precision, beacon-based RTLS systems will bring efficiency and peace of mind to professionals in market segments that currently don’t see the value in beacon technology”, said Zori Tomova, Product Manager at Onyx Beacon.

About Onyx Beacon

Onyx Beacon is a leading developer of Beacon hardware and management software that allows developers to create innovative ways to reach users and assets by detecting micro-location and proximity and creating value from position and context.

Onyx Beacons enable secure and scalable Bluetooth Beacon infrastructures for mobile developers, retailers, transporters, production and logistics facilities, venues, museums and many other businesses. The company is developing and already offering integrated Bluetooth Beacon solutions for retail marketing, asset tracking, public transportation, smart cities, education, healthcare, hospitality and industrial appliances.

For more information, please visit us at http://www.onyxbeacon.com/tracko