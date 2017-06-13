Zappix Announces Go-to-Market Partnership with Swampfox

With this new partnership, Swampfox brings deep expertise developing highly sophisticated user experiences in contact center and unified communications environments. Their expertise in Avaya Aura® Experience Portal, Orchestration Designer and Avaya Application Enablement Services (AES) provides Zappix customers with a custom integration of Zappix Visual IVR with their existing Avaya infrastructure. The partnership will allow customers to benefit from deep integration of Zappix powerful VIVR (Visual Integrated Voice Response) with Avaya call center capabilities. Customers will be able to leverage Zappix integrated analytics and gain high value insight faster quickly and efficiently analyze massive volumes of data with ultimately allows Zappix customers reduction of cost while dramatically improve customer satisfaction ​and positively impact their ​Net Promoter Score ™ (NPS).

“We are excited to partner with Swampfox, and include a seamless integration between existing Avaya IVRs our Visual IVR,” said Zappix CEO and president, Avner Schneur. “We built our mobile platform to give companies multiple communications paths that facilitate live agent interaction, voice and non-voice assistance and a variety of self-service options. The expertise of Swampfox provides businesses extensive experience in VoiceXML, CCXML (outbound, complex call control, call recording, conferencing, call redirection, etc.), SIP, Video/IVVR and knows the internals of Experience Portal and Voice Portal better than any other integrator.”

The easy-to-use Zappix mobile platform, with its Omni Channel technology, places capability and convenience at the customer’s fingertips. The ability to quickly explore different contact center customer service communication channels and retrieve answers immediately, dramatically enhances the user experience. In addition to improving customer satisfaction, Swampfox’s strong ties with Avaya engineering, architecture and product management leadership over the Zappix smartphone app can reduce agent support costs while improving a company’s Net Promoter Score™ (NPS).

“We're proud to partner our Contact Center applications that enable outstanding customer experiences with Zappix,” said Bob Cooper, the CEO of Swampfox. “Integrating with the Zappix Smartphone Visual IVR app for Web, iPhone and Android further extends the options available for our business clients to use Visual IVR capabilities.”

More about Zappix

The Zappix Cloud-based Visual-IVR platform is a SaaS (Software as a Service) solution for web or cross-OS mobile app, omni-channel, customer service communications. It allows the rapid deployment of a highly intuitive, extremely interactive Smartphone Visual IVR app that improves the customer care experience, reduces contact center costs and increases a company’s Net Promoter Score™ (NPS).

The Zappix Smartphone Visual IVR and mobile self-service solution has grown rapidly and currently provides hundreds of contact centers with a streamlined way to empower and better serve customers. The continually expanding list of Zappix-supported organizations includes insurance companies, utility companies, banks, internet and mobile service providers, retailers, airlines and government agencies.

For more information about Zappix, visit http://www.zappix.com or contact Sally Cooper, Marketing Operations Manager at 781.301.1063 or sally.cooper(at)zappix.com

More About Swampfox

Swampfox delivers Contact Center applications that enable outstanding customer experiences. Our applications delight end users by proactively delivering the information they need while reducing ongoing costs and simplifying operational complexity. Built on a core of

Avaya Aura® Experience Portal (AAEP) and Orchestration Designer

Avaya Application Enablement Services (AES)

Avaya's leading Contact Center solutions (Elite, AACC, Contact Center Select)

Swampfox applications integrate into your data and operational environment through IT-standard interfaces.

For more information about Swampfox, visit http://www.swampfoxinc.com/ or contact Tom Hanson, VP of Marketing and Strategy. 803.451.4540 or tom.hanson(at)swampfox.com