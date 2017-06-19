NC Advocates for Justice Elects New Leadership This Weekend

Elections were held at the association’s annual convention in Sunset Beach, NC. The 14-person Executive Committee, a subset of the NCAJ Board of Governors, includes:

President: Bradley Bannon, Patterson Harkavy (Raleigh)

Immediate Past President: Bill Powers, Powers McCartan, PLLC (Charlotte)

President-Elect: Mary Pollard, Executive Director, NC Prisoner Legal Services (Raleigh)

Legislative VP: Philip Miller, Blanchard, Miller, Lewis & Isley, P.A. (Raleigh)

Membership VP: Sonya Pfeiffer, Rudolf Widenhouse (Charlotte)

Communications VP: Valerie Johnson, Copeley Johnson & Groninger, PLLC (Durham)

Education VP: Meghann Burke, Brazil & Burke, P.A. (Asheville)

Legal Affairs VP: David Henson, HensonFuerst, PA (Raleigh)

PAC Chair: John McCabe, The Law Offices of John M. McCabe, P.A. (Cary)

Fundraising & Development Officer: Vernon Sumwalt, The Sumwalt Law Firm (Charlotte)

Diversity Officer: Karonnie Truzy, Crumley Roberts, LLP (Greensboro)

Past President Appointed by the President: Janet Ward Black, Ward Black Law (Greensboro)

At Large: Jennifer Marsh, Director of Research, Community Services & Student Programs, UNC Center for Civil Rights (Raleigh)

President Emeritus: Charles Blanchard, Blanchard, Miller, Lewis & Isley, P.A. (Raleigh)

ABOUT NCAJ – A Leader in Political Lobbying, Continuing Legal Education and Social Justice:

The NC Advocates for Justice (NCAJ) and its 3,000 members is a nonpartisan association of legal professionals dedicated to protecting people’s rights through community, education, and advocacy. NCAJ provides continuing legal education for lawyers and other legal professionals aimed at enhancing the quality of the legal profession, offers public education programs and resources aimed at improving access and understanding of the legal system, supports the writing of amicus briefs for the appellate courts, and advocacy work at the legislature in the areas of criminal and civil justice. The third largest Trial Lawyers Association (TLA) in the nation, NCAJ has served its members for over 50 years.