NCAJ Honors Champions of Justice; New Board Members Elected

Awards were presented at the association’s Annual Convention in Sunset Beach, NC.

Christine Mumma, Executive Director of the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence, was presented with the Thurgood Marshall Award, NCAJ's second-highest honor, in recognition of her very successful career investigating post-conviction claims of actual innocence, including that of exonerees Dwayne Dail, Joseph Abbitt, Greg Taylor, Willie Grimes, Larry Lamb, and Joseph Sledge.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Carl Fox was presented with NCAJ's Outstanding Trial Judge Award and video journalist at Univision Belan Gomez-Jordana received NCAJ’s Outstanding Journalism Award.

Lastly, Raleigh attorney and NCAJ member Leonard Jernigan who teaches Workers' Compensation law at NC Central University School of Law was awarded the Charles Becton Teaching Award.

This past weekend NCAJ also elected new members to its Board for the 2017-18 fiscal year:

Class of 2020: John Chilson, William Goldfarb, Anabel Rosa, Gina Cammarano, Anita Hunt, Crystal Rouse, Mark Sternlicht, Gabe Talton, Kristi Thompson, Darrin Jordan. Class of 2019: Toussaint Romain, Jason Orndoff, Bartina Edwards. AAJ Board members: Curtis Osborne, AAJ Minority Delegate and Peggy Abrams, AAJ State Delegate. Friends & Family Liaison: Hank Teich

ABOUT NCAJ – A Leader in Political Lobbying, Continuing Legal Education and Social Justice:

NCAJ and its 3,000 members is a nonpartisan association of legal professionals dedicated to protecting people’s rights through community, education, and advocacy. NCAJ provides continuing legal education for lawyers and other legal professionals aimed at enhancing the quality of the legal profession, offers public education programs and resources aimed at improving access and understanding of the legal system, supports the writing of amicus briefs for the appellate courts, and advocacy work at the legislature in the areas of criminal and civil justice. The third largest Trial Lawyers Association (TLA) in the nation, NCAJ has served its members for over 50 years.