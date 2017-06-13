Christie Terra Energizes 4K Capable AV systems

We’re excited that Christie took a leading position as a founder in the SDVoE Alliance. The Christie Terra products contribute to a growing ecosystem of hardware, software and infrastructure components that are available from SDVoE Alliances members

Today, Christie® announced Christie Terra, a line-up of new products to help customers leverage the benefits of the Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) Alliance, which promises a standardized approach to maximize the scale, scope and user-experience of AV-over-IP system architecture and performance. Comprising an expanding line-up of transmitters, receivers and control hardware and software, Christie Terra solutions enable the design and integration of SDVoE-compliant systems that are simple, flexible, highly-scalable and affordable.

Built on standardized SDVoE technology, Christie Terra solutions​ support video formats up to 4K at 60Hz and provide unprecedented performance capabilities transporting and processing of uncompressed, zero-frame latency, artifact-free video over affordable 10G Ethernet components. Christie Terra will be on exhibit in booth 2553 during InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, Florida June 14 - 16.

“Christie has broad experience with image processors and AV-over-IP applications which makes it well positioned to produce products and solutions that provide superior quality and higher performance than traditional AV system designs,” said Clark Williams, executive vice president, Content Management & Processing, Christie. “With an established, respected and trusted history supplying and supporting various high-end applications with performance-driven digital display technologies, advanced processing, warping, media playback and network-distributed systems to a variety of markets, we are proud to deliver Christie Terra as a new SDVoE-compliant solution. With this product introduction, Christie marks the beginning of an entirely new way of working that streamlines, enhances and improves AV distribution, processing and management in ways that have never before been possible.”

“We’re excited that Christie took a leading position as a founder in the SDVoE Alliance. The Christie Terra products contribute to a growing ecosystem of hardware, software and infrastructure components that are available from SDVoE Alliances members,” said Justin Kennington, president, of the SDVoE Alliance. “SDVoE was created to enable the AV industry to take advantage of 10G Ethernet hardware to move video with flawless quality and zero latency. The addition of Christie Terra to the SDVoE platform enables the development of a whole new class of applications that are just now coming to market.”

As part of a Terra solution, the Christie Terra Transmitter​ processes audiovisual sources and control signals and transports uncompressed, zero-frame latency, artifact-free content over 10G Ethernet networks. The Christie Terra Receiver accepts the audiovisual data and control from the 10G Ethernet network and supplies it to displays or other AV devices. The Christie Terra Controller​ provides complete operational control and management for the streamlined installation, configuration, programming and upgrading of Christie Terra systems.

Christie Terra delivers the following features and benefits:



Zero-frame latency: Enables natural, real-time monitoring, communication and collaboration among users as well as simultaneous response and control of all networked devices

Uncompressed AV processing: 4:4:4 quality maintained from source to display, resulting in pixel-perfect, artifact-free, fluid and natural content that is uncompromised

Broad video resolution support up to 4K@60Hz: Ensures that AV systems support a full range of resolutions including 4K formats

Complete AV and control connectivity: Support includes video, audio, RS-232, IR control, Gigabit Ethernet and USB

System scalability: Using off-the-shelf 10G Ethernet components, SDVoE systems are easily expandable, providing a flexible, inherently future-proofed system architecture

Superior video scaling: High-quality processing for video wall magnification and multi-viewer applications

10GbE network: High-bandwidth switching and transport over standardized network protocols for streamlined, easily integrated and expanded systems that are flexible, scalable and cost-effective

Intelligent EDID and HDCP management: Easy management of EDID and HDCP across the entire system to ensure adaptability across multiple sources and displays

Part of a complete Christie solution: Christie offers complete end-to-end solutions comprising display, processing and presentation technologies that deliver high-quality, reliable and powerful AV systems that work

Additional information and specifications about Christie Terra can be found at the Christie website.

About the SDVoE Alliance

SDVoE is an initialism for “Software Defined Video over Ethernet”. The SDVoE Alliance is a nonprofit consortium of technology providers collaborating to standardize the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in professional AV environments, and to create an ecosystem around SDVoE technology allowing software to define AV applications. The alliance participates in tradeshows and conferences, publishes white papers and case studies and promotes SDVoE technology, and solutions based on the technology, to system integrators, designers and consultants. Training and installer certification are also part of the mandate. The SDVoE Alliance founding members are AptoVision, Aquantia, Christie Digital, NETGEAR, Sony and ZeeVee. All interested parties are invited to join the alliance and work toward its goals. For more information, visit sdvoe.org.

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world’s most advanced projectors, complete system displays, and cinema audio solutions; Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images, accompanied by awe-inspiring sound. Visit http://www.christiedigital.com.