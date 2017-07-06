LinkTec Awardee on $25 Billion CMS SPARC IDIQ Contract

LinkTec brings a unique set of skills, experience, and expertise not often found in the small business environment.

LinkTec, a Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture (JV) between Sevatec, Inc. and CollabraLink Technologies, Inc., announced today it has been awarded a contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The CMS Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract (SPARC) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) has a ceiling value of $25 billion over a ten-year performance period.

Through SPARC, LinkTec will provide strategic, technical, and program management guidance and support services.

“LinkTec is poised to deliver an optimal blend of Health IT services from CollabraLink and Sevatec,” said Rahul Pandhi, LinkTec President. “Our unique combination of Agile and DevOps thought leadership and Federal Health IT expertise set us apart from our competitors.”

“LinkTec maintains its small business heritage by operating with agility, responsiveness, innovation, and value while possessing the infrastructure, capability, and capacity of a large IT integrator,” said Sonny Kakar, Sevatec Founder and CEO. “LinkTec brings a unique set of skills, experience, and expertise not often found in the small business environment."

About LinkTec

LinkTec is a SBA-approved 8(a) Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture (JV) between CollabraLink and Sevatec that provides mission-critical IT services for the federal government. LinkTec combines the capabilities, infrastructure, and resources of both firms to deliver exceptional value for our government clients and the American taxpayer. LinkTec offers a complete suite of mission-support solutions, including application development, cyber security, data analytics, IT infrastructure, and business process management, to advance the mission objectives of our federal customers.

Through this unique partnership, LinkTec leverages the corporate qualifications of both firms, including ISO 9001:2015, 20000-1:2011, 27001:2013 certifications, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 rating for both Development (DEV) and Services (SVC). With proven experience across DoD, Civilian, Health, and Intel communities, LinkTec is well-positioned to meet the mission-critical needs of the federal government as well as competitive small business contracting goals.

For more information, visit http://www.linktecllc.com.