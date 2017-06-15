JAM pedals | 10 Year Anniversary

2017 finds JAM pedals stronger and more inspired than ever to take things to the next level and we are eager to share this excitement with you in the years, decades and centuries ahead!

2017 marks JAM Pedals' 10th year anniversary building analog boutique handmade and hand-painted pedals under the JAM pedals brand name!

JAM pedals develops pedals that address a wide array of applications and styles, honoring those that came before us while claiming a spot in what is yet-to-come.

The custom shop is one-of-a-kind in the industry, offering PTP wiring, limited runs, cross-genre and cross-medium artwork applications, while also carrying out multi-pedal orders according to customer’s specifications.

Having started as a one-man-operation, JAM pedals has steadily grown and evolved based on the quality and consistency of our products.

JAM pedals founder and inspirer Jannis Anastasakis said:

“It has been such an amazing ride! I’m very proud of what we have accomplished and very excited about what we have in store for the future! If you were to tell my 2007 self that my pedals would be used by such greats as John Scofield, Nels Cline, Bill Frisell amongst many others, or that we would work with storyboard artist and animator of “the Simpsons”TM John Achenbach on a custom artwork series of our entire line, I would probably stare in disbelief! 2017 finds us stronger and more inspired than ever to take things to the next level and we are eager to share this excitement with you in the years, decades and centuries ahead!”

In celebration of the above JAM pedals will be:

1. Hosting -10% discounts on a select model each month starting June and continuing throughout the year!

2. Hosting a complimentary giveaway of each pedal on offer, on a monthly basis!

3. Releasing 10 standard line pedal models in a limited quantity of 10 each featuring unique artwork and finishing!

4. Introducing new products and artwork options to be announced throughout the year.

http://www.jampedals.com

jam(at)jampedals(dot)com

Ious 71, Athens 118 53, GREECE