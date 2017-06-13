AmeriStaff Nursing Services Holds Advanced Skills Job Fair

In order to provide the best service to their clients, AmeriStaff Nursing Services recently reinvested in their current staff by holding an advanced skills fair for their Home Health Aids. Home Health Aids are qualified to assist with anything other than administering medication. They received accelerated education on peri-care, transfers, personal hygiene, and general housekeeping.

The addition of these advanced skills will improve the Home Health Aid’s ability to better serve their clients. The training involved instruction from Registered Nurses and on-site skills practice. Each participant had to pass a skills assesment test in order to make sure they knew how to properly use their newly acquired expertise, while receiving a certificate of completion.

Kathryn Periard, Director of Human Resources for AmeriStaff Nursing Services said, “Internally we challenged ourselves to upgrade the level of care that our clients receive. We already employ the best people in the field, but we wanted to enhance our core competencies.”

Improving the skills of their current employees allows AmeriStaff the ability to keep their clients happier, healthier, and on the road to recovery. Studies have shown that a person who recovers in their own home have the same, or better, results when compared to recovering in an inpatient rehabilitation facility.

Allison, the Human Resources Coordinator explained, “Giving our clients better service is something that we strive for every single day. I think that if you don’t continually improve your staff, you aren’t really providing the best service to your clients.”

AmeriStaff Nursing Services, a part of the AmeriCare Medical Incorporated family of companies, provides a dignified approach to home health care and medical staffing. By providing the best care in the industry, AmeriStaff has become the most trusted home care company in Southeast Michigan

About AmeriCare Medical, Inc.

For more than three decades AmeriCare Medical, Inc. has provided integrated healthcare services to hospitals, assisted care facilities, and private homes throughout Michigan. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program for high standards of excellence in medical staffing, private duty nursing, durable medical equipment and specialized pharmacy services. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment and RxIV Pharmacy, making it a one-stop resource for patients and their home care needs. For more information visit AmeriStaffServices.com or call (248) 288-2270.