Weaver Nut Company, Inc. Attends SIAL China in May 2017

Weaver Nut Company, Inc. is excited to announce their exhibition at the SIAL China Innovate Food Business Exhibition held this year from May 17-19 in Shanghai. SIAL China is Asia’s largest food innovation exhibition boasting 2,942 exhibitors from 67 countries and more than 80,000 visitors. Each year, the annual event allows visitors and exhibitors to find new suppliers, discover the latest market trends, and uncover the hottest innovative products. This year, the exhibition was held in the new International Expo Centre in Shanghai.

At this year’s SIAL China Exhibition, Weaver Nut was a featured exhibitor in the USA Pavilion among the Sweets and Snacks providers – the perfect venue to highlight their exceptional offerings of delicious dried fruits and nuts. On May 16, the Weaver Nut team unloaded cases bursting with samples for the visitors who would arrive in the days ahead.

As the exhibition began, the Weaver Nut team greeted visitors from around the world, with the bulk of potential new customers from Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. A favorite among the visitors was the Weaver Gourmet Mixed Nuts – a delicious blend of peanuts, almonds, cashews, and pecans. This show, unlike others, was bustling with visitors all three days and the team from Weaver Nut found themselves busily meeting, greeting, and sharing samples and information about the company – even on the traditionally slow last day!

“We were excited at the many customers interested in our delicious premium quality products. Our gourmet mixed nuts were the hit of our exhibition. Most customers were from the Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong areas of China. These three cities alone have a combined population of around 50 million... that's a lot of nuts and dried fruits! On our return to Pennsylvania, we have had many customers follow-up for quotations and samples and we hope to build on this momentum and continue growing our export business.” – Edward Weaver, COO Weaver Nut Company, Inc.

Weaver Nut Company, Inc., located in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania was founded in the 1975 and built on the foundation of quality, integrity, and enthusiasm. Those values continue today in every product offering from dried fruits to nuts, to chocolates, coffees, and teas, as well as their premium line of gourmet foods. A family business, Weaver Nut Company’s goal remains the same, “serving customers the way they want to be served.”

Weaver Nut Company, Inc. promises the highest quality products to their customers around the globe from Nuts to Chocolates and everything in between, always delivered with exceptional customer service and competitive pricing.

On the heels of SIAL China, Weaver Nut Company will return to China for the ANUFOOD China Show later this summer.

