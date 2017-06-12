Dr. Scott Miller

As Americans prepare to honor patriarchs this Father’s Day, Dr. Scott D. Miller, head of robotic surgery at Georgia Urology, suggests something more than greeting cards and neck ties. Keeping dad healthy is the gift that keeps on giving, and Dr. Miller supports a pair of upcoming events focusing on men’s health issues. The 8th Annual Men’s Health & Wellness run4DAD Benefiting ProstAware on June 17 in Sandy Springs and Bayer Presents Community Conversation on Prostate Cancer Featuring Men Who Speak Up on June 24 in Decatur both address the fight against prostate cancer.

“Studies find that one in six men will be affected by prostate cancer in their lifetime,” said Dr. Miller. “By raising awareness and taking action against the disease with health screenings and preventative measures, we’re helping strengthen the lives of the fathers of today and tomorrow. But we have to be proactive.”

Dr. Miller will be doing just that with his involvement in these events:

The 8th Annual Men’s Health & Wellness run4DAD Benefiting ProstAware

Runners lace up their shoes to raise funds to support prostate cancer awareness, education, testing, and support groups in metro Atlanta. Participants choose from a 5K run/walk or a 1-mile walk. Children can enjoy a dash and activities at a special kids4DAD event. The event benefits ProstAware, a nonprofit promoting prostate cancer awareness through music, technology, and sports. Dr. Miller, founder of ProstAware, serves as the organization’s president.

8 a.m. June 17. $20 1-mile walk; $15 kids4DAD dash; $30 5K run/walk. 6400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Sandy Springs. run4dad.everydayhero.do.

Bayer Presents Community Conversation on Prostate Cancer Featuring Men Who Speak Up

Dr. Miller, along with Georgia Urology colleague Dr. Walter Falconer, will step up to the plate with baseball great Ken Griffey Sr. to talk about the research, diagnosis, and treatment of prostate cancer. The event includes Q&A sessions with each of the guest speakers, free prostate cancer screenings from the Georgia Urology staff, photo opportunities and a baseball throw with Griffey, and complimentary lunch.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 24. Free. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur. tinyurl.com/y8kg8r88.

“Constant community involvement is essential to prostate cancer awareness,” Dr. Miller said, “but I can’t think of a better time to rally together than around Father’s Day.”

About Dr. Scott D. Miller:

Dr. Scott Miller was the first urologic laparoscopist in the state of Georgia. Specializing exclusively in laparoscopic and robotic urologic surgery, he performs approximately 200 procedures of this type annually. He actively develops new surgical techniques and shares his methods and results with surgeons around the world. His most recent development is LapaRobotic Surgery™ (LapaRobotics™). The technique involves the melding of two separate but related surgical techniques–laparoscopic surgery and robotic surgery. Dr. Miller has been board-certified by the American Board of Urology since 1997. Dr. Miller has previously been selected as one of America’s Top Doctors for Cancer by Castle Connolly and recognized as a Top Doctor by Atlanta magazine since 2009.

