The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin again sponsored the annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Walk Like MADD 5k. This year’s event was held at Lake Benson Park in Garner.

James Scott Farrin Attorney Mike Garland, member of the MADD North Carolina Advisory Board and Walk Like MADD team captain shared why this event is so important to him, as a personal injury lawyer.

“Drunk driving is a huge problem in North Carolina. I would love nothing more than to see the day come when there are no more victims of drunk driving. Unfortunately we have a long road ahead. I say “we” because defeating this problem will take the collective efforts of many. Law enforcement, the courts, and law firms like James Scott Farrin that take on drunk drivers may be the front line, but we cannot do it alone. Supporting MADD is a great way everyone can be a part of this important movement.”

According to MADD, two in three people in the U.S. will be involved in a drunk driving crash during their lifetime. That amounts to one person every two minutes. Despite a nearly 50% decline in drunk driving deaths nationally since MADD was founded in 1980, more than 10,000 people are killed by drunk drivers and another 290,000 are injured in drunk driving crashes every year.

In North Carolina, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that drunk driving was involved in nearly 30% of all traffic-related deaths in 2015.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving was founded in 1980 by Candy Lightner, whose daughter Cari was killed by a repeat drunk driving offender. She was soon joined by Cindy Lamb, whose daughter Laura became the nation’s youngest quadriplegic at the hands of a drunk driver. The organization offers educational, victim’s services, and legislative advocacy programs in its effort to “end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking.”

Last year tens of thousands of people in over 80 cities participated in the Walk Like MADD event and raised more than $3 million toward this effort.

