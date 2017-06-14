When an emergency strikes, the clock is ticking to get yourself or your loved one to an emergency room for treatment. Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center Hospital is the only designated Level III Trauma Center in the Cypress and Northwest Houston area and is currently operating with the goal of achieving a Level II designation.

Nearly 30 Texans die every day from injuries1 – that’s almost 10,000 lives lost each year. And for every trauma victim who dies, at least six are seriously injured. Critical trauma victims must reach definitive care within a short period of time, often called the "golden hour," to help prevent death or disability. In short, the survival of trauma patients relies on an excellent trauma system and getting the highest level of care as quickly as possible.

Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center Hospital has long been a respected provider of emergency medicine in the Cypress area, and achieved the Level III status in 2014. The process of becoming a Level II designated trauma center takes approximately 18 months, and requires around-the-clock, immediate availability of 24/7 in-house trauma surgeons, including specialties such as orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons in addition to trauma surgeons. It also assures 24-hour availability of surgical specialties like thoracic, vascular, plastics, urology, ENT and more. And of course, emergency services such as X-ray, MRI and lab are available 24/7 in all Cy-Fair Hospital ER facilities.

“Our emergency rooms treat approximately 50,000 patients every year,” said hospital CEO Terry Wheeler. “It takes a special group of professionals to meet the demands of a busy emergency department. The dedication and teamwork of our emergency physicians, trauma surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, specialists, nurses and staff will help us achieve this new Level II designation.”

The current Level III designation indicates that Cy-Fair Hospital is staffed by physicians and health care professionals with advanced trauma training. Level III Trauma centers provide care for patients who have experienced significant traumatic injuries such as automobile accidents, gunshot wounds, stab wounds, and falls.2 To achieve the Level II designation, more specialists will be available even faster than they are now.

“Pursuing an even more advanced designation reflects our commitment to serve the community and providing the services necessary to help save lives in an emergency situation,” explains Naman Mahajan, COO of Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center Hospital. “By expanding the level of care in our community, the quality of life is enhanced for all who call Cypress and Northwest Houston home.”

In addition to traditional hospital-based emergency room, Cy-Fair hospital has additional emergency medicine offerings including:



Obstetrics-only emergency room

3 offsite Emergency Rooms and 3 offsite Urgent Care centers throughout Northwest Houston and Cypress

About Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center Hospital (Cy-Fair Hospital)

Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center Hospital is a 181-bed acute care facility that has been serving the northwest Houston and Cypress community since 1983. The hospital provides a wide range of medical services, including women’s services and a level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive cardiovascular and stroke program, a blood management program, senior services, surgical services including surgical weight loss, and advanced diagnostic imaging. To learn more visit us online at http://www.cyfairhospital.com.

