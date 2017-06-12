1EDISource has enhanced the value proposition for businesses using its ManagedXchange™ (MX) off-site EDI services with a new web portal designed to provide users with valuable insight into their EDI data. Now included within the standard MX offering, the portal allows MX users to gain fast and easy access to review a variety of inbound and outbound EDI documents exchanged with their trading partners.

“A Managed EDI service often is the most pragmatic choice for companies that wish to avoid the significant infrastructure and resource investments needed for an on-premise software solution, but outsourcing EDI processes usually comes with the side effect of losing visibility into the data,” said Michael Hurley, director of product management, 1EDISource. “Our new MX portal changes that by giving MX customers the ability to quickly search for easy-to-read versions of business-critical B2B documents, making them accessible to those who don’t know how to read the EDI syntax and thereby helping the entire organization better serve its trading partners.”

Through the MX solution, 1EDISource provides clients with reliable and scalable EDI services based on more than 25 years of EDI management experience, while allowing them to take a hands-off approach to EDI and focus on core business activities. EDI data is managed off-site by 1EDISource’s team of highly skilled experts, who are available for 24/7 support. MX customers benefit from full, customized integration into their business and accounting systems, without the need for additional investments in hardware, software, IT resources or security.

“Handing over the reins of EDI operations to a third-party provider can be an intimidating prospect for many companies, but with the new MX portal users can search for common documents and receive back, not just the documents they searched for, but all related ones as well,” Hurley added.

When performing searches, common documents like purchase orders (850), invoices (810), advanced shipment notices (856) and purchase order change requests (860) are returned, but so are harder-to-associate documents like the payment order/remittance advice (820) and EDI text messages (864). Readable versions of the documents along with the native EDI data are readily available, facilitating quick and easy research of operational issues and collaboration – both internally and with trading partners.

With only an internet connection and a web browser, users can access the portal and verify that time-sensitive documents are mapped and transmitted correctly. “Additionally, with common EDI alerts such as duplicate documents, EDI syntax errors and Functional Acknowledgment warnings, clients can be assured that their EDI process is in good hands and always accessible,” he added.

For more information about the ManagedXchange EDI service and portal, contact 1EDISource at 1-877-334-9650 or visit its website, http://www.1EDISource.com.

