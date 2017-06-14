SuperNova opens up a world of employment opportunities for people with visual impairments.

Dolphin Computer Access, a leader in accessibility, today announced SuperNova Magnifier version 16 has achieved SAP-certified integration with the SAP NetWeaver® technology platform. SuperNova Magnifier has been proven to integrate with SAP® solutions, providing crystal clear screen magnification for people with visual impairments.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that SuperNova Magnifier version 16 integrates with SAP NetWeaver. SuperNova Magnifier enables employees with sight loss to magnify SAP applications to their preferred level, using colour and mouse enhancements to improve comfort and productivity.

“We are proud that SuperNova Magnifier is now certified as powered by SAP NetWeaver,” said Mike Hill, Technical Director at Dolphin Computer Access. “SuperNova opens up a world of employment opportunities for people with visual impairments. Employers and service providers can be confident of meeting their accessibility requirements with a reliable and certified solution. SuperNova can be deployed locally or across remote desktops as needed by the workforce.”

He added, “For 30 years, some of the world’s leading employers have chosen SuperNova to provide screen magnification for their low-vision employees. Our certification from SAP further demonstrates our unwavering commitment to helping ensure that people with visual impairments have the same equal access to digital information as their sighted colleagues.”

SAP, SAP NetWeaver and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.