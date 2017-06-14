Ticket Alternative proudly announces a new partnership with Blumenthal Performing Arts out of Charlotte, North Carolina. The partnership formed as a result of Blumenthal’s desire to consistently provide their patrons the best customer service experience across all points of service, including their call center services.

Blumenthal Performing Arts welcomes and serves nearly 630,000 attendees annually. At that volume, a supplemental call center with dedicated, expert knowledge of ticketing and events is imperative for the organization. Blumenthal Performing Arts looked to Ticket Alternative, whose call center already services similar venues like the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and The Fox Theatre, who require an exemplary customer service experience, to provide the right solution.

Carl Bailey, Ticketing Operations Manager for Blumenthal Performing Arts, says the choice was easy. “We began forming a relationship with Ticket Alternative during the INTIX Annual Conference in 2016. We have continually looked to improve our call center services onsite and offsite, so when we started examining and evaluating TA’s capabilities, we knew we wanted to learn more. We can’t say enough about the team behind their call center and once we confirmed they could support the AudienceView system, we were sold.”

Ticket Alternative co-founder, Iain Bluett, talks about the new partnership. “We are so excited to grow our client roster with Blumenthal Performing Arts. When we heard they were looking to set the standard in customer service, we knew our call center team would be a perfect fit.”

Ticket Alternative’s call center is open 7 days-per-week, 365 days a year, and supports clients on a variety of ticketing systems including Spectra/Paciolan, AudienceView, TopTix, Gateway/Galaxy, Freshtix & more. Customer Experience Reps undergo thorough and ongoing training to provide a fully branded experience and are monitored through a rigorous Quality Assurance program.

The partnership officially launches in June of 2017.

For more information on upcoming shows at the Blumenthal, visit http://www.blumenthalarts.org/.

For more information on call center and ticketing solutions from Ticket Alternative, visit https://www.ticketalternative.com/platform/call-center

About Blumenthal Performing Arts

Blumenthal Performing Arts serves the Carolinas as a leading cultural, entertainment and education provider. For more information, call (704) 372-1000 or visit BlumenthalArts.org. Blumenthal Performing Arts receives operating support from the Arts & Science Council and North Carolina Arts Council. Blumenthal Performing Arts is also supported by PNC Bank, sponsor of the PNC Broadway Lights.

About Ticket Alternative: Ticket Alternative tickets thousands of events and venues annually across the U.S. Based in Atlanta, Ticket Alternative can ticket almost every type of event, large or small, including concerts, sporting events, theatre productions, festivals, and parties. Ticket Alternative's range of services includes online ticket sales, an in-house call center, box office software, local ticket outlets, advance ticket sales, including subscriptions and season tickets, donation & fund development, event marketing, access control, and event staffing. In 2012, the company added software development. Ticket Alternative is also one of the largest sellers of event wristbands and custom printed tickets. The company has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private U.S. companies every year since 2009.

