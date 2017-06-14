OSCRE Announces Blockchain Initiative for Real Estate Industry

Today, OSCRE International (http://www.oscre.org) announced the launch of its Blockchain Initiative to explore applications of this emerging technology in the commercial real estate industry. The announcement was made at the RealComm/IBCon Conference, a leading industry conference focused on the intersection of technology, innovation and real estate operations. Blockchain is a distributed digital ledger that manages the way information is stored and shared between parties.

“There is growing acceptance of blockchain’s value to streamline business operations, and our industry needs to catch up,” said David Karpook, OSCRE’s chairman and a strategic consultant for Planon Software. “Given the transactional nature of our business, we cannot afford to be left behind because we chose to do nothing. We must be proactive,” he added.

The OSCRE Blockchain Initiative is bringing a diverse group of leaders together to explore the possibilities of this emerging technology specific to the industry’s operational and investment needs. Blockchain technology can facilitate smart contracts, cryptocurrency transfers and much more.

The OSCRE Initiative will identify business opportunities where these technologies will have the greatest impact and follow through with pilot projects. By design, this Initiative will include both a corporate real estate and investment perspective, and will be international in scope.

“Data integrity is critical to blockchain platforms, and so this initiative complements OSCRE’s core focus on the development and implementation of real estate standards,” said Lisa Stanley, CEO of OSCRE International. We look forward to working with industry leaders to forge new collaborations in blockchain applications and other emerging technologies.”

About OSCRE International (http://www.oscre.org):

OSCRE International’s mission is to guide and inform the commercial real estate community on how information standards and technology maximize value, today and tomorrow. The recently launched OSCRE Academy and its Data Governance Program (http://www.oscre.org/Innovation-Leadership/OSCRE-Academy) is the first of its kind in the industry to educate participants on the critical areas of data governance in commercial real estate, including data integration and aggregation, and the impact of emerging technologies.

Interested in learning how your organization can participate? For more information, please contact us at info(at)oscre(dot)org.