PresenceLearning, the leading telehealth network of live, online special education related service providers, is delivering a free, two-hour webinar to provide special education leaders and related services providers with timely legal information and expert guidance to prepare them for the 2017-18 school year. Hosted by special education law expert Julie Weatherly, Esq., “Come and Get It! A Legal Update on Discipline and Mental Health Issues for Special Ed Leaders,” will take place on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 starting at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time).

To register for the webinar, visit:

https://www.presencelearning.com/sped-ahead-webinar/come-and-get-it-a-legal-update-on-discipline-and-mental-health-issues-for-special-ed-leaders/

During the webinar, Weatherly will discuss a variety of special education-related legal topics, such as mental health services and student discipline, and present the latest cases and their implications for special education leaders. By attending this webinar, participants will be able to:

● Apply up-to-date legal strategies to ensure that students with mental health issues are not denied Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE)

● Describe the latest legal strategies and cases regarding disciplinary practices for students with special needs

● Summarize current legal issues, policy shifts and funding actions that are impacting special education regarding student mental health and discipline

All participants will have the opportunity to earn a certificate of attendance and/or ASHA, AOTA, or NASP continuing professional development/education credit.

About Julie Weatherly, Esq.

Julie J. Weatherly, Esq. is the owner of Resolutions in Special Education, Inc. with offices and attorneys in Alabama and Florida. Weatherly is a member of the State Bars of Alabama and Georgia, and for over 30 years, has provided legal representation and consultation to school agencies across the country in the area of educating students with disabilities. She has been a member of the faculty for many national and state legal institutes and is a frequent speaker at special education law conferences. Weatherly has developed a number of training programs that support special education legal compliance and has been published nationally as a part of her trainings, workshops and seminars. She is the author of the legal update article for the National CASE quarterly newsletter and is a member of LRP’s Special Education Attorneys Advisory Council. In June of 1996, Weatherly appeared with Leslie Stahl on CBS news program “60 Minutes” to discuss the cost of meeting the legal requirements of the IDEA. In 1998, she was honored by Georgia’s Council for Exceptional Children as the Individual who had Contributed Most to Students with Disabilities, and in April 2012, Weatherly received the Award for Outstanding Service from the National Council of Administrators of Special Education.

About PresenceLearning

PresenceLearning (http://www.presencelearning.com) is the leading telehealth network of providers of clinical services and assessments to educational organizations. The PresenceLearning care network has provided over one million sessions of live, online speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, behavioral interventions and mental health services, diagnostic services and assessments, and early childhood services for children with special needs.

