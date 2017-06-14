Business success is directly correlated with the ability to effectively communicate.

G. Riley Mills, COO and co-founder of the premier global communication skills training firm Pinnacle Performance Company and co-author of The Pin Drop Principle, will deliver an effective communication skills session at the 2017 Society of Human Resource Management Annual Conference and Exposition in New Orleans, La.

The session, entitled, “Influence Emotion to Motivate Action: Communication Techniques to Engage Any Audience,” was created to help change the way human resources professionals communicate. The session will teach attendees how to captivate, engage, and influence behaviors and reactions through influential communication to achieve desired outcomes. Attendees will learn how to:



Deliver clear, effective, and persuasive communication using the secret techniques performers and leaders have used for centuries.

Influence behavior and achieve desired outcomes by first understanding the audience's perspective.

Align voice and body language to clearly communicate messages.

A universal, three-step process for influential communication to help improve how to deliver feedback, lead efficient meetings and/or deliver critical information.

The session is from 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

“Inadequate communication to and between employees’ costs companies $62.4 million per year on average, according to a recent survey,” said Mills. “Business success is directly correlated with the ability to effectively communicate. From delivering critical information to stakeholders and providing constructive feedback to employees, to facilitating knowledge transfer and crafting clear messages, communication skills are critical for every human resources professional.”

G. Riley Mills has taught effective communication skills to executives and CEOs in more than 30 countries. He has guest-lectured or delivered keynotes at such events and institutions as the ATD International Conference & Exposition, Columbia University, London Chamber of Commerce, New York University, Young Presidents' Organization, Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University, Learning and Skills Conference (London), Society for Human Resource Management (regional chapters), Singapore Management University, and Manchester United. He also co-founded a nonprofit company called The Bookwallah Organization, whose sole mission is to collect storybooks, set up libraries, and promote literacy in orphanages around the world.