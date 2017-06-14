Intaver Institute Inc. has announced the release of RiskyProject 7. This new version includes new reports, added risk register capabilities and updates to the user interface. It also features the release of RiskyProject Risk Register, which is a risk register module that can be used as part of RiskyProject Enterprise. “Our focus with the new version was to improve our user’s experience, reporting, and better integration with other project management software”, said Michael Trumper Intaver Institute’s business development manager, “this includes a refreshed user interface, improved integration with Excel and Microsoft Project and several other new features that extend the risk analysis and management capabilities of RiskyProject .”

The new RiskyProject 7 includes RiskyProject Risk Register, a new lightweight tool to view and manage risks in the risk register. RiskyProject Risk Register works as part of RiskyProject Enterprise. New risk management functionalities in RiskyProject 7 also incorporate the ability to import risk registers from Microsoft Excel, improving of reporting for Microsoft PowerPoint, and new risk reports integrated within the risk matrix, including risk monitor, risk history, and risk trend. Risk meters help visualize project risk scores, and the risk register has become much simpler to use. You can now edit all risk properties directly in the risk register, customize the layout of the risk register and re-use it for all projects. In addition to these improvements, the risk mitigation waterfall chart now includes both actual and planned mitigation efforts.

RiskyProject 7 contains new and improved project risk analysis features, such as the weather calendar, improved histograms and charts, and risk analysis with elapsed durations factored in. RiskyProject 7 also includes more seamless integration with Microsoft Project and Microsoft Project Server. RiskyProject can now perform risk analysis of resource-level schedules from Microsoft Project, as well as diagnostics for Microsoft Project schedules.

RiskyProject 7 Enterprise incorporates multiple layouts of risk matrixes for different users and projects, as well as an organizational breakdown structure. RiskyProject Enterprise can send notification messages to the user via e-mail in regards to risk status, changes of risk properties and upcoming risk reviews. The overall functionality and efficacy of RiskyProject Enterprise has also been improved.

About Intaver Institute

Intaver Institute Inc. is a leading innovator in the field of project risk management software and project risk analysis. We provide our clients with unique, powerful and cost-effective software solutions for schedule risk analysis, cost-risk analysis and project risk management. Our flagship product is RiskyProject, a superior software platform which provides project risk management, as well as integrated Monte Carlo cost and schedule risk analysis. Hundreds of organizations from a broad range of industries around the world use RiskyProject software for risk management and risk analysis. Founded in 2002, Intaver Institute Inc. is a privately-held company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and Naples, Florida, USA.

