A new video from Okuma America Corporation, a world leading builder of CNC machine tools, shows the advantages of 3D Manual Feed on the OSP-P300M control. This feature enables the same movement as Tool Center Point Control in manual operation when the 3D feed switch is active on the CNC control panel.

Operators can jog and pulse feed with the 3D Manual Feed function providing them with an easy approach to checking clearance issues between the workpiece, saddle and other components inside the machining envelope. This function is extremely beneficial when machining processes involve negative machining angles.

The video provides a visual demonstration of how the machine functions differently with, and without, the use of this feature. Without 3D Manual Feed, when the A- and C-axes move, the tool position remains stationary. When 3D Manual Feed is turned on, the tool moves its position when the table is manually jogged, and the positional relation between the tool and workpiece is maintained. In summary, this feature enables the same movement as Tool Center Point Control in manual operation when the 3D FEED switch is active.

This is the third in a series of videos that show how a CNC control can be used to innovate and drive business growth in machine shops. To view this video please visit http://bit.ly/2rkNq3h.

