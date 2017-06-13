eMoney Advisor to be featured on Innovations TV Series

The highly acclaimed television series, Innovations w/Ed Begley Jr., is proud to announce its partnership with eMoney Advisor, LLC (eMoney) for an upcoming episode, airing during fourth quarter 2017 on FOX Business. Check your local listings for more information.

Innovations will explore eMoney, a company designed for dual masters: the advisors looking for an edge, as well as the clients they serve. From its inception in 2000, eMoney was relentless in its pursuit to develop the leading wealth management experience offering a solution that not only strengthens the advisor/client relationship but also enables financial advisors to lead the lifestyle—and leave the legacy—they envision.

eMoney has grown rapidly over the last few years, and they now serve more than 45,000 financial professionals and firms, including registered independent advisors, home offices of banks, large registered investment advisors, broker/dealers, insurance companies and other financial institutions. This segment will explore how eMoney’s technology enables advisors and firms to differentiate their offerings and strengthen their client relationships as the industry landscape shifts, client expectations increase and competition grows. It will also highlight the benefits that technology-driven financial planning offers to investors.

“At eMoney, we’re committed to delivering scalable products and services that facilitate collaborating financial planning, streamline business operations and drive revenue and growth for advisors and firms of all sizes,” said Ed O’Brien, CEO of eMoney Advisor. “We’re excited for the opportunity to tell our story and share how our technology solutions have transformed the financial planning experience for both advisors and their clients.”

“In a manner unparalleled by any other system, eMoney has helped advisors increase assets under management, identify product opportunities, and win their clients' confidence and loyalty,” said Michael Devine, Senior Producer for the Innovations series. “We look forward to exploring the developments taking place under their new enterprise division and sharing the value the investor gains in working with a tech savvy advisor.”

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC (“eMoney”), based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, is the leading scalable wealth management technology developed for financial professionals, firms, and enterprises of all sizes. Rooted in collaborative financial planning, eMoney’s technology enables financial professionals to build stronger client relationships, streamline business operations, and drive revenue and growth. Developed and perfected by nearly 500 passionate, innovative, and dedicated employees in three locations, eMoney’s solutions transform the wealth management experience. For more information, please visit: http://www.emoneyadvisor.com.

About Innovations and DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables DMG to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or contact Michael Devine at (866) 496-4065 or via email at info(at)InnovationsTelevision.com.