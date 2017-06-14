Advances in Brain Health and Technology Explored on Innovations Show

DMG Productions is proud to announce participation with Cogniciti Inc. (Cogniciti) and Baycrest Health Sciences (Baycrest) in an upcoming episode of Innovations with Ed Begley Jr., airing fourth quarter 2017 on FOX Business.

Formed in 2010 to help reshape the world of brain health, Cogniciti is a private sector digital health firm with a focus on and expertise in cognitive science. Baycrest is Cogniciti’s parent, Canada’s largest geriatric healthcare institute, and a global leader in the research of memory and aging. Cogniciti and Baycrest are on a mission to use their expertise to bring brain health solutions to people, business, and governments around the globe.

This segment will focus on the millions of adults with significant memory concerns. Viewers will learn how Cogniciti and Baycrest tens of millions of adults with normal memory loss find peace-of-mind and effective coping tools, provide education for family caregivers to better support loved ones with dementia, and speed the development of the next generation of dementia drugs.

The Cogniciti Brain Health Assessment is an early-warning cognitive test developed by the researchers at Toronto’s renowned Baycrest Health Sciences, a global leader in memory and aging. The objective was to develop a simple, straightforward test that provides a yes/no answer to the question “Is my memory normal, or should I see my doctor?” This free assessment is aimed at adults ages 40-79 and is completely confidential.

In addition to helping adults proactively manage their brain health, the test is playing an important role in developing the next generation of dementia therapies. Historically, researchers have focused on finding solutions for people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. While this important work continues, new research is concentrating on helping adults who are at risk.

The work of Baycrest and Cogniciti is particularly important given the global explosion in Alzheimer’s Disease being driven by our aging population. “Once Alzheimer’s disease starts interfering with day-to-day living, doctors can’t do anything to slow or stop its progression. But medical science does know how to extend healthy living in cognitively healthy adults through smart lifestyle choices such as exercise and diet,” says Michael Meagher, President and CEO of Cogniciti. “There are now numerous drugs in clinical trials that developers hope will become ‘statins for the brain’ — drug therapies that lower the risk of Alzheimer’s in adults with risk factors. The challenge for scientists is to speed the best of these solutions from the lab to those in need.”

“Cogniciti and Baycrest’s solutions allow millions of adults with significant memory concerns to receive earlier assessment, diagnosis, and treatment, creating greater peace of mind, and the knowledge needed to move forward toward treatment,” said Michele Nehls, Producer for the series. “We look forward to educating audiences on this topic.”

About Cogniciti and Baycrest

Baycrest is a century old healthcare institute located in Toronto, Canada. It is Canada’s largest geriatric healthcare institute and a world leader in the research of memory and aging. It’s mission, and that of its business arm Cogniciti, is to bring brain health solutions to people, businesses, and governments around the globe. These solutions are badly needed to help the millions of adults with significant memory concerns get earlier assessment, diagnosis and treatment. To help the tens of millions of adults with normal memory loss find peace-of-mind and effective coping tools. To help family caregivers better support loved ones with dementia. And to speed the development of the next generation of dementia drugs. For more information, visit: http://www.cogniciti.com or http://www.baycrest.org.

About Innovations and DMG Productions:

