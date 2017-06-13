All Traffic Solutions Presents Parking and Traffic Management Webinar

Join Webinar Host, John Fagan on June 20th at 2pm ET/11am PT

All Traffic Solutions, the leader in cloud-based traffic management solutions for law enforcement, transportation and smart cities will present a live webinar on Tuesday, June 20 at 2pm ET/11am PT called How Technology, Data and IoT are Redefining Parking Facilities Management.

Host John Fagan, parking industry expert and Director of Parking and Transportation for All Traffic Solutions will discuss how Cloud-based parking solutions can successfully address parking management challenges related to parking availability, wayfinding, parker notifications and traffic safety for parkers and pedestrians.

Topics include:



How to employ the latest in parking technology at any organization or municipality

How technology and data analytics fit together and how to utilize them to achieve greater efficiencies, improve parker satisfaction and increase safety in and around parking facilities

Proven tactics and strategies organizations can implement immediately to achieve better parking outcomes, now and in the future

To learn more about TraffiCloudTM, All Traffic Solutions’ cloud-based ecosystem that allows users to remotely manage traffic and parking devices as well as data from anywhere, go to http://www.alltrafficsolutions.com/solutions/trafficloud.

About All Traffic Solutions

Located outside Washington D.C. in Herndon, Virginia, All Traffic Solutions is consistently recognized as a leading innovator in the traffic safety industry for radar speed and variable message displays, imaging products and intelligent transportation systems, delivering groundbreaking levels of service and product capability. By integrating cloud technology into all of its products, All Traffic Solutions allows customers to manage all their equipment and data remotely through a browser, resulting in better traffic safety outcomes and initiatives related to vehicle-to-infrastructure solutions and smart cities. For more information, visit http://www.AllTrafficSolutions.com.