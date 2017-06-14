We felt that people would respond to a jacket like this,...one that can adapt to any weather, but also designed for the modern lifestyle.

Falyon Wearable Tech’s latest innovation in wearables, the “Back to the Future”-inspired SDJ-02: Climate Controlled, Self- Drying Jacket, has surpassed its campaign goal – raising more than $25,000 from backers on Kickstarter.

“We felt that people would respond to a jacket like this...one that can adapt to any weather, but is also designed for the modern lifestyle,” said Falyon Wearable Tech Co-founder Aaron Coleman. “And, with the popularity of the Back to the Future trilogy, we intentionally focused our design efforts to capture that look – which apparently drew a great deal of interest among our new crowdfunding supporters."

Unlike any other jackets on the market, the SDJ-02 allows complete temperature control of the jacket, with heating and cooling modes, making it truly a jacket for all seasons.

Previously, Falyon Wearable Tech came up with its first self-drying jacket – SDJ-01 – two years ago. Since then, the company built on the earlier concept with a focus on design improvements and the addition of more technology to accommodate the modern mobile, constantly-connected lifestyle people live today.

“We have to credit the previous backers of SDJ-01 on Kickstarter for the success with our new jacket, since we incorporated many of the changes our earlier supporters wanted to see,” Coleman added. “The SDJ-02 is very much the result of their input and ideas.”

Based on innovative engineering and design concepts, the SDJ-02: Climate Controlled Self-Drying Jacket boasts many innovative features including:



Heating mode – The SDJ-02 features 3 built heating pads, making even the coldest, windiest days bearable and comfortable.

Cooling mode – The SDJ-02 is unique among all jackets on the market for its air amplifiers, and features lighter, thinner air amplifiers than the SDJ-01. The air amplifiers alone provide some drying effect, but they are much more effective at cooling the jacket, drawing in high pressured cool air from the outside to circulate within the jacket lining.

Drying mode – The SDJ-02 significantly improves on the SDJ-01’s drying mode. With the combined heat and circulating air from the air amplifiers, the SDJ-02 dries in no time.

Mobile Charging – The 12v, 6000 mAh battery now does more than just power the jacket: It also features a USB port for charging your tablet, smartphones, and other mobile devices.

Dedicated mobile tech pockets– The SDJ-02 includes pockets specifically designed for modern mobile tech: a 7” x 3.5” pocket fits most smartphones and is ideally positioned for headphone use, while a 12” x 9” pocket is perfect for tablets and phablets. There is also a dedicated stylus/pen pocket. All tech pockets are on the inside of the jacket, providing maximum safety and security for your most important devices.

Water resistant design– The SDJ-02 utilizes a water repellent nylon outer layer with synthetic insulation. Synthetic insulation is designed to replicate the qualities of down, but retain them even when wet.

Retro design – While the SDJ-02 features tech and design for the modern world, it also pays homage to its “Back to the Future”-inspired roots. This includes the “Special Edition” color scheme that draws heavily from the film’s inspiration, as well as retro-style, light-up power buttons.

"The SDJ-02 represents the culmination of many ideas from our previous customers, and merges both retro nostalgia and cutting-edge modern tech,” Coleman said. “We think Marty McFly would be pleased with the jacket we created for today’s modern world.”

To find out more about the Falyon Wearable Tech Team and to pre-order the SDJ-02 at a special crowdfunding price, visit the SDJ-02 Campaign Page on Kickstarter.

About Falyon Wearable Tech

Falyon Wearable Tech is a wearables startup originally composed of husband and wife team of Aaron and Angela. As passionate designers with over a decade of experience in materials, tech, and innovation, they worked together in early 2015 with a vision to bring the “Back to the Future” self-drying jacket to life. Along the way, the company grew to include friends and other designers who worked together to finally realize the vision of the SDJ-01 self-drying jacket in late 2015, which was successfully funded on Kickstarter. From that experience, they became even more determined to create wearable technology which provides a touch of nostalgia while at the same time has all the cutting-edge features needed for the modern world. For more information on the company’s products, visit http://www.falyon.com/.