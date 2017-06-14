Christie expands creative horizons at Infocomm 2017

If you dream it, then Christie ingenuity combined with our display and processing solutions can create it for you

Christie® continues to expand the creative horizon with its newest end-to-end solutions on display at InfoComm 2017 June 14-16 in Orlando, Florida. The main attraction will be the Christie Center, an integrated and synchronized sports venue-themed experience that provides a glimpse into the visual experiences that are achievable for even the most budget-minded user. The Center features on-court projection mapping using Christie Boxer and Pandoras Box Quad Server; warped and blended visuals including the iconic Wolf Head, 3D mapping using Christie Mystique™; numerous LED walls, large-format LCD panels, and the future of Christie technology.

“Booth visitors can tap into the combined decades of experience and expertise Christie has in enabling creative opportunities that were never before possible,” said Kathryn Cress, vice president, global & corporate marketing, Christie. “If you dream it, then Christie ingenuity combined with our display and processing solutions can create it for you.”

Content and show control systems highlight ease and speed of Christie technology

Introduced June 1 and making its global debut at InfoComm, the Christie Spyder X80 delivers 400 percent more pixel management capacity than anything on the market and is the only video processor capable of managing 4K at a 60Hz refresh rate on every channel.

Built on standardized SDVoE technology, Christie Terra solutions support video formats up to 4K at 60Hz and provide unprecedented performance capabilities transporting and processing of uncompressed, zero-frame latency, artifact-free video over affordable 10G Ethernet components.

Thanks to Christie Mystique, even the most intricate projector configurations takes minutes, not hours, to align - saving enormous overhead costs for users. Each version of Mystique - including the new Christie Mystique Install 3D Projection Mapping Edition - flawlessly integrates with Pandoras Box to create customized, memorable experiences.

Multiple LED walls and more at Christie booth

Five LED walls are strategically placed around the Christie Center, creating striking backdrops and inside the booth’s bar are the new Christie Access Series panels - making their global debut. The front entrance features Christie MicroTiles® in a 4 x 8 wall with content managed by Christie Spyder.

The new Christie DHD1075 and Christie DWU1075-GS laser phosphor projectors make their global debut at InfoComm this year. Combining several Christie HS Series features including more powerful grid-based warping and blending with Christie BoldColor Technology, all in a compact form-factor, both projectors deliver sophisticated, high brightness projection to even the more budget-conscious user at a low cost of ownership.

Whether used in fixed installations or event staging, the DHD1075 and DWU1075-GS are durable, rugged and built for extended, heavy use over a period of many years while delivering super-quiet operation and a powerful, vivid presentation every time.

Offering the perfect balance of performance and price, the new Christie Access Series of LCD panels - also launching at InfoComm 2017 - deliver 4K UHD resolution and USB playback and provide an interactive solution for dynamic presentations in meeting rooms, higher education or engaging retail applications such as menu boards.

The Christie Access Series includes 55 and 65-inch models designed for 16/7 operation. For customers looking for a larger display, both portrait and landscape mode, and 24/7 run times, Christie Access Series offers 75 and 86-inch models, which are perfect for high-use settings including hotel lobbies, airport terminals, and mission-critical environments such as control rooms.

Christie expertise at InfoComm sessions

Christie visual display experts will also share their knowledge at several sessions.

Jeevan Vivegananthan, Senior Director Product Management, Christie, will present “Projection Illumination Technologies” on June 14, 2017 starting at 10:30 a.m. where he will clarify the criteria needed to select the best technology and design strategy for projects.

On June 13 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and June 16 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Scott Welsh, CTS-D, Christie, will provide a basic overview of direct-view LED, Christie LED, an overview of video processing required for the successful integration of LED displays and a review of future Christie products and approaches as they pertain to LED.

Christie’s Karl Johnson will participate in the “Deploying Zero-Latency AV-Over-IP Systems Using SDVoE Technology” seminar. Sessions take place June 14 from 10:30-noon and 1:00-2:30 p.m., along with a June 15 session from 8:30 a.m.‑2:30 p.m.

On June 15 from 8:30-10:00 a.m., Curtis Mutter, Senior Solutions Manager at Christie along with Olivier Gagnon, owner of 20K, present an in-depth look at projection mapping, showing how creative professionals, and technology wizards can combine their vision to fill the big spaces.

Christie technology around InfoComm

Christie is pleased to work with its valued partners at InfoComm and this year, Da-Lite-Milestone will be using several Christie Roadster HD20K-J 3DLP® projectors to light up its screens while Stewart Filmscreen will use the Christie HD14K-M. Another valued partner, dnp North America will feature its wares using a Christie Merit Series 3.0-millimeter wall and Christie Boxer 4K30. Finally, an 84-inch Christie touch panel will be at the Alcorn McBride booth.

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world’s most advanced projectors, complete system displays, and cinema audio solutions; Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images, accompanied by awe-inspiring sound. Visit http://www.christiedigital.com.