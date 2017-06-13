Experium Nax to Resell DWS Testing Products in Europe

The new partnership is further evidence of the commitment of both organisations to providing innovative products and services to the JD Edwards EnterpriseOne install base.

The new agreement represents an exciting opportunity for both parties. For DWS, it sees the addition of a new partner with strong ties to the JD Edwards community across Europe. For Experium Nax, it means the ability to add even greater value to those organisations committed to EnterpriseOne.

For customers, using DWS products will ease the burden of JD Edwards EnterpriseOne testing; enabling them to run smaller, faster and smarter change event projects.

From June 2017, Experium Nax will introduce and resell DWS’ innovative test planning, management and automation products, Dimension Focus™ and Dimension SwifTest™.

An Oracle Platinum Partner, Experium Nax is specialised in JD Edwards EnterpriseOne and was quick to see the value in the testing products DWS has created.

Dimension Focus™ is DWS’ test planning and management product. It is designed to enable Experium Nax customers to understand the true impact of any ESU (Electronic Software Update) or change event. Better test planning and management is made possible thanks to the products ability to conduct a forensic analysis, down to event or function level.

Dimension SwifTest ™ is the only testing product designed specifically for, and integrated with, JD Edwards EnterpriseOne. It has been designed with the non-technical end user in mind to make the creation, editing, scheduling and execution of testing as simple and efficient as possible.

Together, SwifTest™ and Focus™ will dramatically reduce the time, effort and cost of every JDE E1 project, delivering Experium Nax’s customers a better and more cost-effective experience. When deployed simultaneously, customers have seen as much as an 85 percent reduction in testing efforts. With CIOs spending as much as 25 percent of their IT budget on quality assurance, the savings can be tremendous.

Thomas Poletti, Director of Technology & Innovation at Experium Nax, said “We are very excited to announce this partnership today, we believe that DWS products are a key performance enabler for our customers upgrade and change projects, where testing has always been a major subject. Dimension Focus™ is a very unique product, allowing customers to identify and reduce the testing effort focussing on the change impact.

Dimension SwifTest ™ streamlines the testing process, by improving test quality and execution. DWS product suite will also help customers achieving a ‘code current’ policy, aligned with the new JD Edwards continuous delivery strategy.”

Barry Burke, DWS’ Chief Executive, praised the partnership as “an exciting opportunity for both DWS and Experium Nax, and one I’m delighted about. Experium Nax recognises the benefits of reducing the testing burden with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne change events, and we’re very much looking forward to getting started.”

About DWS

DWS is a leading provider of Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne software services and products.

Since 1998, we have been providing development and technical services to organisations looking to customise, integrate, extend, upgrade or support implementations of EnterpriseOne. We also sell testing EnterpriseOne products that leverage our deep domain expertise and that help customers run smaller, faster and smarter projects.

DWS serves a global client base using proven methodologies and proprietary DWS Dimension™ tools. Our approach and eye for detail help us deliver products and services that save time and money and continually drive down your TCO for JD Edwards.

For more information, please contact DWS on +44 (0) 1494 896600 or visit http://www.dwsconsultants.com/products.

About Experium Nax

Experium Nax is one of Oracle’s leading Platinum Partners, providing consulting and managed services to businesses across France. Their team of senior technical engineers and functional consultants have an average of 10 years JD Edwards experience each, who are supported by a network of expert partners.

They pride themselves on a pragmatic vision that’s based on understanding the needs of their customers and delivering EnterpriseOne solutions that are personalised, adaptable and add value.

For more information, please contact Experium Nax on (+33) 04 72 13 41 01 or visit http://www.experium-nax.com