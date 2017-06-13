Singular Payments Announces New Chief Product Officer

...we can empower ISV partners with what they need to continue to focus their efforts on the enhancement of their software functionality while offering world-class, flat rate payment processing solutions to their downstream merchant users

Singular Payments, LLC, the only truly flat rate merchant services provider in the US offering seamless electronic payments software integrations, is excited to announce the addition of a new Chief Product Officer, Ben Kauder, to lead the innovation and strategy of Singular Payments. Ben will continue with Singulars’ furtherance of the business model shift that began in the fall of 2016, which has the company focusing primarily on opportunities within the Integrated Software Vendor (ISV) market.

"I am most excited about the unique all-inclusive approach we are taking to payments technology and software integrations. By starting with what we call a ‘comprehensive requirements’ focused mentality, which has been purposely crafted to provide developers a customizable solution, we can empower ISV partners with what they need to continue to focus their efforts on the enhancement of their software functionality while offering world-class, flat rate payment processing solutions to their downstream merchant users." – Ben Kauder, Chief Product Officer at Singular Payments, LLC.

With a decade of experience in the electronic payments and SaaS product development space, Ben was previously Channel Development Manager focusing on Payfac and Integrated Payments at Vantiv. As a tenured payments and integrations professional, Ben’s expertise lies in his ability to evaluate technical requirements, system capabilities, and architecture to help companies navigate the best route to create and execute a successful go-to-market strategy.

Tasked with leading Singular's product innovation and strategy, Ben has been instrumental in driving to completion the current SDK environments and code samples to ensure agile product development and plug and play coding for a streamlined integration experience. This environment provides partners the ability to start anywhere they like regarding the payment experience they offer their clients, and grow by leveraging an expansive suite of enhanced features and functionality as the ISV’s payments environment evolves. In his capacity as Chief Product Officer, Ben will also work with marketing and other business development resources to formulate strategies to penetrate fast-growing verticals where the company is already having success such as healthcare, utilities, property management and other recurring billing verticals.

Ben’s expertise comes at a critical time in Singular Payments’ life cycle as it prepares to launch its “Payfac in a Box” (TM pending) solution, offering frictionless customer batch onboarding or on-demand modes. Technology continues to evolve which calls for more flexibility and choices regarding configurations, workflows, and user experience use cases and applications. “In recent months, instead of seeing more innovation, there has been increased regulation and a lack of creativity regarding how to integrate payments easily for software developers who have created a complete CRM/ERP/POS or another type of management software system,” Kauder added.

Commenting on the addition of Ben to the Singular Payments team, Chairman & Managing Partner, Vaden Landers, said, “Ben is a bright young professional in this industry and brings a ton of experience and vision to our organization. We feel very fortunate to have been able to attract such a talent. Recognizing that the ability to be innovative and creative when working with companies who are trying to meet, and solve, the needs of their customers relating to payment acceptance, we felt now was the time to invest in a resource like Ben. He will come in and lock arms with mid-to-enterprise sized developers/ISVs who are looking for a feature-rich technology solution and the appropriate delivery mechanisms in an easily consumable and scalable manner.”

About Singular Payments, LLC

Singular Payments, LLC is the only truly flat rate merchant services provider offering: custom software integrations, Payfac in a Box (TM pending) which is a one-stop payment integration option that allows for the bulk import of merchants onto the platform and lessens the individual merchants’ risk and requirements, as well as electronic bill presentment and payment through the Singular BillPAY platform. Call (877) 829-2170 for a free software integration evaluation or merchant services savings analysis. Visit online at SingularPayments.com to learn more.

