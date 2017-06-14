Newest Port Company Revolutionizing Antibody Discovery Platforms

The newest company to join the Science Center’s Port business incubator is creating a way to discover new therapeutic antibodies using rabbits that express human genes. ATGC, a spin out of the University of Michigan, will occupy lab space at 3624 Market Street.

Founded in 2015, ATGC is a translational genomics company. Its founders are among the first wave of researchers adopting into translational science the genome editing technology known as CRISPR-Cas9 that allows targeted and permanent modification of genes in living cells.

ATGC’s rabbit model in development would offer major improvements over existing mouse antibody discovery platforms because it produces a more diverse range of antibodies, and allows the use of more robust tissue sampling and assays. ATGC’s commercial goal is to create the first line of transgenic rabbits that carry site-specific, functional human genomic sequences and that could be used to develop new and safer treatments for a wide range of diseases. This genomic approach effectively accelerates the identification and validation of targets that could lead to new gene therapies.

The Port business incubator has helped hundreds of emerging life sciences, physical sciences, and digital technology companies launch and grow by connecting them to business-building programs, clinical resources, investors and advice. The Port offers a range of affordable and flexible options for fast-growing companies, from cubicles, fully furnished offices, and wet and dry labs directly in the heart of uCity Square, with coworking available at the Innovation Center @3401 (ic@3401).The Port also connects its residents to Greater Philadelphia’s diverse and supportive innovation ecosystem. The 28 residents in the Port incubator include startups in life sciences, healthcare, IT, emerging technologies and support organizations. Combined, they deploy more than $60 million in risk capital.

