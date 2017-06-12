Lightspeed and VICE Media Unveil VICE Voices

We believe that with VICE Voices we have found the perfect balance of an engaging community website that speaks the language of the Millennial demographic and a commercial research panel that is seeking brand insights from those same people.

Millennials in the United States are often underrepresented in marketing research studies. To fill that critical void in the industry, Lightspeed, in partnership with VICE Media, unveils VICE Voices, the largest customized market research panel and portal of its kind that combines the recruitment, community management and survey design expertise from Lightspeed with VICE’s engaging and trusted content and knowledge of youth culture. Established through an exclusive partnership with VICE, the world’s preeminent youth media company and content creation studio, VICE Voices provides brands the unique opportunity to tap into the industry’s most sought-after demographic on a VICE-branded platform.

Brands of all sizes try to connect with millennials to understand what drives their attitudes and behaviors; however, to capture the opinions of millennials, research methods need to be adjusted to fit their preferred communication style and mediums. Initially launching in the United States, VICE Voices will create an enriched research experience to connect brands with representative segments of millennials and post-millennials through mobile surveys, quick polls, online focus groups and video testimonials. All respondents are recruited directly from multiple VICE platforms. Further VICE Voices launches in additional markets are expected to follow beginning later this year.

“We believe that with VICE Voices we have found the perfect balance of an engaging community website that speaks the language of the Millennial demographic and a commercial research panel that is seeking brand insights from those same people,” stated Frank Kelly, Lightspeed’s Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Strategy.

Representing a new approach to audience engagement and content optimization, VICE Media and Kantar have collaborated on innovative research solutions such as the recently announced Kantar Millward Brown bespoke content effectiveness test for sponsored and branded content.

“VICE Voices has flipped the script by leading with an audience centric approach to research built on the foundation of Kantar’s research capabilities and rigor,” stated Eric Salama, Kantar’s Chief Executive Officer.

Lightspeed and VICE Media will present VICE Voices at IIeX North America on Tuesday, June 13th (3:00pm – 3:20pm) during the Millennials: Paradoxes and Paradigms workshop. Interested participants can sign up at https://voices.vice.com.

