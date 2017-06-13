Join Webinar Host, Heidi Traverso on June 20th at 2pm ET/11am PT

All Traffic Solutions, the leader in cloud-based traffic management solutions for law enforcement, transportation and smart cities, will present a live webinar on Wednesday, June 21 at 2pm ET/11am PT called In Hot Pursuit of Traffic Data: How to Use Data Collection as Evidence. Host Heidi Traverso, Strategic Solutions Director for All Traffic Solutions will present straight talk about the traffic management challenges that police departments face every day, and how having immediate, web-based access data and analytics can help law enforcement agencies to meet their traffic management objectives.

Topics include:



How to use data reports to demonstrate need when applying for a traffic safety grant

Ways to reduce manual traffic data collection and file management

Strategies to clear complaints and improve community relations

The data points that help law enforcement take the guesswork out of resource prioritization

How to leverage traffic analytics for success measurement and long-term planning

To register for this informative live event, visit the registration page here.

To learn more about TraffiCloudTM, All Traffic Solutions’ cloud-based ecosystem that allows users to remotely manage traffic and parking devices as well as data from anywhere, go to http://www.alltrafficsolutions.com/solutions/trafficloud.

###

About All Traffic Solutions

Located outside Washington D.C. in Herndon, Virginia, All Traffic Solutions is consistently recognized as a leading innovator in the traffic safety industry for radar speed and variable message displays, imaging products and intelligent transportation systems, delivering groundbreaking levels of service and product capability. By integrating cloud technology into all of its products, All Traffic Solutions allows customers to manage all their equipment and data remotely through a browser, resulting in better traffic safety outcomes and initiatives related to vehicle-to-infrastructure solutions and smart cities. For more information, visit http://www.AllTrafficSolutions.com.