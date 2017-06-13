Western Computer Demonstrated Live Business Solution at IRCE 2017

IRCE provided internet retailers with a four-day conference full of industry experts and sessions along with an exhibit hall filled with the latest and greatest solution providers. Western Computer's team answered questions and demonstrated a unified omnichannel solution for Internet Retailers and Distributors. In addition to software demonstrations, inVia Robotics showed how to enhance warehouse management processes for order fulfillment and picking demonstrations.

“Our unified omnichannel solution combines order fulfillment, Warehouse Management, Finance, e-commerce, Customer Service and Product Information Management,” stated Western Computer’s Business Development Manager, Karen Beaton who was in attendance. “Two trends stood out as the hottest topics at IRCE this year: personalization and omnichannel. It is clear that retail executives know that they need to provide a consistent brand and buying experience from the store to the website to catalog and beyond. Our solution connects everything from the front-user interface to the back office increasing profitability and company-wide efficiencies.”

"It was great to exhibit at IRCE with our long-term partners Western Computer and Perfion,” stated Chris de Visser, Sana Commerce’s General Manager NA. “Our combined solution really differentiates itself from any other players out there. The single-stack eCommerce solution with real-time data from Microsoft Dynamics is the future of integrated and personalized online sales."

Joseph Walsh, Perfion’s Regional Manager, added “Having the ability to engage with conference attendees and discuss a true end-to-end solution for successful e-commerce and order fulfillment was very rewarding.”

To learn more about this unified omnichannel solution or to request a personalized demonstration, please visit http://www.westerncomputer.com/industries/internet-retailers.html.

About Western Computer

With over 160 resources across North America, Western Computer has designed and implemented business solutions for the distribution industry since 1987. Western Computer has also been ranked number 15 on Accounting Today's VAR 100 report for the third year in a row. To learn more, visit http://www.westerncomputer.com or call (805) 581-5020. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact

Katherine Turner-Lawrence

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

805-581-5020