North American Bancard Adds RedfoxPOS to Strategic POS Offerings

Multi-faceted award-winning payment solutions provider North American Bancard (NAB), has announced NAB Velocity, its front-end omnichannel payments platform, is adding RedfoxPOS as a partner to be offered to merchants. RedfoxPOS is a robust and efficient point-of-sale system that allows merchants increased flexibility and dynamic features that restaurant operators require in their day-to-day business.

RedfoxPOS is a dependable point-of-sale (POS) and online ordering system that offers merchants order accuracy and enhanced speed at customer check out, while at the same time monetizing their website and Facebook business page. Even with no internet connection, RedfoxPOS allows merchants to process offline transactions to ensure that they are always operational. With the capability to easily manage customer data, merchants can intelligently market to customers with targeted special offers using coupon codes, email and text marketing.

“We are very happy to announce our partnership with RedfoxPOS,” said Bom Lee, Vice President of Sales at NAB. “Integrating our multi-layer approach to payment processing security with Redfox’s easy-to-use POS system is truly a win-win scenario and we think this partnership will equate to impeccable long-term solutions for both parties, and our merchants.”

About North American Bancard

Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, North American Bancard (NAB), is an award-winning leader in credit card processing - administering merchant services for client companies of all sizes. NAB executes solutions for payment processing including credit, debit, EBT, check conversion and guarantee, gift/loyalty cards and mobile purchasing. Founded and accredited as an MSP/ISO in 1992, NAB is committed to setting the benchmark for client service, competitive pricing, and the latest in technology to its client companies. With more than $36 billion in payments processed in 2016, for more than 250,000 businesses, North American Bancard is dedicated to providing superior solutions for American businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.northamericanbancard.com.

About RedfoxPOS

Headquartered in Leominster, Massachusetts, RedfoxPOS is a three-time award-winning POS platform at NEAA, SEAA and MWAA. We offer restaurants a premium POS and web-based online ordering platform (SAAS). Our services allow restaurants to convert their websites to ecommerce so customers can order online for delivery or pick-up from the restaurant's website and Facebook Page. Restaurants experience an increase in sales, profitability, customer satisfaction and loyalty. Our cutting-edge technology offers the best value proposition at a low cost, differentiating our solution from any competitor. For more information, please visit http://www.redfoxpos.com or call 888-644-4966 x 777.