WCI Consulting has been guiding clients on ‘getting data to decision makers’ since 1998. This experience, which is focused in the realm of data warehousing (DW), has led to a successful extraction and mapping out of 42 disparate ERP instances into one data warehouse for a global oil and gas parts company.

This project was a huge undertaking and involved merging ERP data from various data centers around the world. The oil and gas parts company knew that to pull data at an aggregated level it would take considerable time and coordination. After evaluating several data warehousing consulting firms, WCI Consulting was selected.

“We choose WCI to extract and map data for our company because they’ve been around for a while and have a good reputation. They know technology and the business. They speak our language and engage well with ERP system owners.” – VP of IT, Oil and Gas Parts Company

The way WCI was able to achieve success in such a large endeavor was to plan ahead and break down the project into several phases over the course of 2 years. WCI architected a roadmap that would take ERP data from 8 main databases and put it into the Enterprise Data Warehouse. This entailed integrating the 5 Oracle ERP instances with the 3 SAP ERPs. Rapid Marts were also implemented in the Oracle ERP systems to improve the flow of the project.

This was a large undertaking so, along with WCI’s resources, WCI helped the client add their own capable resources to this project. This was done in order to build firsthand knowledge within the company and ensure long term success.

“In the last year, we’ve settled down and established a good team with the help of WCI. 3 years ago, we did not even have a BI team in the company.” – VP of IT, Oil and Gas Parts Company

One of the main hurdles was that there was no standardization of fields or data definitions across the ERP systems. To fix this issue WCI developed a data services tool to reach into the backend of the database and bring the data forth in a way that could be used. The company now knows what fields to go after and how to establish them each time a new ERP instance is encountered. These data definition templates have been the cornerstone of this project and have completely re-hauled the way the client’s data is treated.

“Now my team completely understands how to pull a new ERP instance with the help of these templates.” – VP of IT, Oil and Gas Parts Company

The company now has one common and consistent way to obtain key metrics and the long term effect of this project is the ease of flow when it comes to obtaining information. What once was a long and incongruent process to get relevant information at an aggregated level will now be streamlined as all of the pertinent data is stored in one central data warehouse with one team that controls it.

“All data demands go through one common process and team. It’s a streamlined process versus a fire drill that involves multiple teams. With a quick turnaround, executives can get a thorough level of data from the entire enterprise. Access to key metrics is as easy as a few clicks.” – VP of IT, Oil and Gas Parts Company

About WCI Consulting:

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, WCI Consulting focuses on mastering the technology and tools essential to data warehousing and analytics. WCI Consulting applies the most effective and appropriate solutions to help clients turn data into valuable business information. WCI Consulting’s innovative offerings focus on using technological means to solve complex problems and gain insight into intricate business systems so that their clients can get ahead of the competition. Through years of experience with business intelligence, data visualization and data management systems the company enables businesses to ensure their technological investments produce successful results.

About the Oil and Gas Parts Company:

The company is a world leader in manufacturing industrial pumps, valves, actuators, controls, seals and managed services in industries such as power, gas, chemical, water and others.