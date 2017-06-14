Aras Named PLM Mindshare Leader by Industry Analyst Firm CIMdata

Aras’ disruptive business model, backed by impressive results with large companies such as Airbus and GM, has caused the industry to sit up and take notice.

Aras®, the next leader in enterprise product lifecycle management (PLM) software, today announced that the company was named a “PLM Mindshare Leader” by CIMdata, the leading independent global strategic management consulting and research authority focused exclusively on the PLM market. Aras was recognized in the CIMdata 2017 Executive PLM Market Report based on the company’s industry vision, platform approach, and the impact that Aras is having in the market.

CIMdata detailed Aras developments and strategy in their commentary Aras ACE 2017 – The Rise of the Platform, which was the top trending article in the firm’s digital newsletter. In the article, CIMdata noted Aras’ platform approach that allows companies to enable Digital Threads and Digital Twins, and ultimately, Digital Transformation across complex, legacy IT architectures.

Stan Przybylinski, Vice President of Research at CIMdata, said, “Aras’ disruptive business model, backed by impressive results with large companies such as Airbus and GM, has caused the industry to sit up and take notice. Beyond just market success, their platform approach is consistent with our view of a product innovation platform, an evolution being driven by customer demands across the industry. In our work with industrial customers PLM Mindshare Leaders warrant a close look from companies that want to transform their architecture, accelerate product development, and innovate for a connected world.”

Peter Schroer, CEO, Aras said, “Aras has proven that our platform approach can solve the complex problems of the world’s largest manufacturers by transforming their processes and systems for the next phase of product innovation. Using Aras, new capabilities such as Digital Thread and Digital Twin are now possible. The Mindshare recognition by CIMdata is a rewarding validation of our close collaboration with customers – listening to their requirements and quickly building solutions they can deploy today.”

