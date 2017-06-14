Stop Sexual Harassment with Training for Employees and Managers

“It’s Up to You: Stopping Sexual Harassment for Employees” shows employees how to recognize different forms of harassment, so they can take the appropriate steps to discourage and prevent it.

This week MasteryTCN™ published and released into its course library two of ATS Media’s best-selling training courses on sexual harassment for employees and managers. “It’s Up to You: Stopping Sexual Harassment for Managers” and “It’s Up to You: Stopping Sexual Harassment for Employees” add to MasteryTCN’s extensive library on the subject of harassment and employee rights.

“It’s Up to You: Stopping Sexual Harassment for Employees” shows employees how to recognize different forms of harassment, so they can take the appropriate steps to discourage and prevent it. “It’s Up to You: Stopping Sexual Harassment for Managers” provides a look at the subject from a leadership role, demonstrating to managers how to respond to harassment, as well as how to recognize and prevent it.

In addition to these titles, other ATS best-selling training videos are available on the MasteryTCN courseware platform including:

ADA in a Nutshell

Can I Ask That? Legal Interviewing

Discipline, Documentation, and Termination

Consciously Overcoming Unconscious Bias

Village of 100™, 4th Edition

Courses published on the MasteryTCN courseware platform offer users a standardized learning experience. Every course plays on all devices (including smart phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops) and across all browsers. Each course ends with an interactive learning assessment, which coaches learners to master the material at hand.

MasteryTCN works with HR Cloud Service providers to offer a catalog of over 900 video-based, e-learning programs to employers of all sizes, across all industries. For a complete listing of available courses, visit http://www.masterytcn.com. If you are an employer looking to train your workforce, see if your current HR Cloud Service provider offers MasteryTCN courses or get a referral from us here.

About ATS Media

ATSMedia.com video training programs are the broadest spectrum of high-quality, multimedia training resources available. ATS Media joined the training and development marketplace with the mission of providing businesses and organizations with only the very best training programs and collateral material.

ATS Media boasts hundreds of proven, cutting-edge products, not thousands of mass market programs du jour. Peruse ATS Media's assortment of results-based training innovations in the areas of sexual harassment, all forms of harassment, diversity & respect workplace issues, unconscious bias, customer service, teamwork and more!

About Mastery TCN™

MasteryTCN is the e-learning industry’s first Training Content Network. Mastery partners with leading video content providers to co-produce the largest, standardized, workplace e-learning resource library available. MasteryTCN then partners with HR Cloud Service providers to help employers obtain high-quality training resources through the vendors they already prefer. In this way Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.